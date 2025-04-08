Pirates' Bucco Bricks Found in Recycling Center

The Pittsburgh Pirates face mounting backlash after removing fans' Bucco Bricks and discarding them in a nearby recycling center.

Ethan Merrill

Jul 28, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of the Honus Wagner statue and the exterior of the main gate at PNC Park before the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Pirates' public relations woes escalated Tuesday when CBS News Pittsburgh reporters confirmed the Bucco Bricks—fan personalized pavers removed from PNC Park's sidewalks last offseason—were found discarded in a nearby recycling center. This discovery compounds growing frustration after the team's controversial removal of a Roberto Clemente tribute last week.

For decades, supporters purchased engraved bricks lining the stadium's walkways as permanent tributes. "It was a bit of a bummer walking past the Wagner statue and seeing plain gray sidewalks," said fan Randy Page in an interview with CBS News Pittsburgh. Page's brick previously sat near the Honus Wagner statue entrance. The team claimed in January they were "exploring display options," but Tuesday's landfill revelation confirms what many fans feared.

An email obtained by CBS News Pittsburgh shows the Pirates told brick owner Mark Robinson in March they planned to "capture the essence of the program moving forward"—a statement he interpreted as confirmation the originals wouldn't return. "Keep the line of communication open," urged fellow brick owner Dale Mangold. "Don't keep anyone out of the loop."

The brick debacle follows:

  • Opening Day "Sell the Team" banner flyovers
  • Boos directed at manager Derek Shelton and owner Bob Nutting
  • Last week's Clemente sign removal (since reversed)

"It seems to be one thing after another with them," said Eddy Sill, whose family owns a brick, to CBS. "So, I'm not surprised, but I would think at some point they'd solve it."

The Pirates have not yet acknowledged the recent landfill discovery. They did quickly resolve the Clemente signage issues, but this issue may not be as easily solvable.

With attendance already lagging and trust eroding, these missteps threaten to further alienate a fanbase weary of what ESPN's Clinton Yates recently called "bush league" decision-making. This latest development may be the last straw for some fans.

