Pirates Bringing Back Roberto Clemente Tribute, Apologize to Family
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are fixing their mistake and apologizing in the process. After fans and media caught on that the team removed the Roberto Clemente No. 21 logo from right field at PNC Park, replacing it with an advertisement, the Pirates are bringing it back.
The team announced that after just two games of having the Surf Side advertisement on the wall, they are bringing back the No. 21.
"We did not intend to disrespect the legacy of Roberto Clemente by adding the advertisement to the pad in right field," Pirates president Travis Williams said in a statement released by the team.
"When we added the advertisement to the pad, it was an oversight not to keep the No. 21 logo. This is ultimately on me, not anyone else in the organization. It was an honest mistake. We will be adding the No. 21 logo back to the pad."
The sign has been in the right field wall since 2022 and featured Clemente's name and his jersey number. The right field wall stands 21-feet tall to honor Clemente.
Williams also sent an apology to Clemente's family. Clemente's son, Roberto Clemento Jr. shared his thoughts in a public statement, making it known he was not happy about the situation.
"This change was made without any communication or consultation with our family," Clemente said in the statement. "While we appreciate that the Pirates acknowledged their failure to inform us, it reveals a broader issue: a lack of meaningful collaboration between the organization and on matters that are deeply personal and historically significant to us and the fans.
"The outpouring of support from fans in Pittsburgh and across the country has been overwhelming and deeply appreciated. It is clear that our father's legacy continues to inspire and unite people, not only for his achievements on the field, but for the integrity and compassion he demonstrated off of it.
"We have always been open to building a sincere and lasting partnership with the Pirates, one grounded in respect and shared values," the statement continued. "Our hope is that this moment serves as an opportunity for reflection, paving the way for a more thoughtful, transparent, and collaborative relationship moving forward. I intend to reach out to the Pirates directly to explore this further."
Williams apologized by stating: "We want to make sure that the Clemente family understands that we intended no disrespect to their father. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Clemente family and apologize to them and our fans for our honest mistake."
Clemente spent his entire career with the Pirates from 1955 to 1972. He made 15 All-Star games, won 12 Gold Glove Awards, four batting titles and was named the 1966 National League MVP.
