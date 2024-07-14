Report: Pirates' Mitch Keller Departure Not Injury Related
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller left after pitching just three innings against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, prompting concerns about his health.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that his departure was not due to an injury and that he is 'fine.'
Keller threw just 57 pitches in his start against the White Sox, allowing four hits, two earned runs, three walks and a home run, while striking out three batters.
Long reliever right-hander Quinn Priester came in and pitched the next two innings, allowing just one run, while Kyle Nicolas came in to pitch the sixth inning.
His departure from the game ended his 49-game streak of pitching five innings or more when he started, tied for the second longest streak for a Pirates pitcher in their history along with A.J. Burnett.
Keller is in his sixth straight season as a starter for Pittsburgh since 2019, with 118 starts in 120 games during that time. He also has a 35-43 record, 4.48 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, over 635.0 innings pitched, plus more than 620 strikeouts.
He's had a solid 2024 season so far, 10-5 overall in 18 starts, a 3.46 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 114.1 innings pitched, 105 strikeouts to just 30 walks and 11 home runs allowed. He leads the Pirates with innings pitched and strikeouts.
