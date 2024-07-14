Pirates Get Major Boost Ahead of All-Star Break
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates will get some added help to their lineup just ahead of the All-Star break as Andrew McCutchen returns to the batting order following a hamstring injury he suffered just the day before, the team announced.
The Pirates released their lineup for their Sunday game against the Chicago White Sox which included McCutchen batting first as their designated hitter. The role has been filled by McCutchen for most of the season.
McCutchen, 37, was listed as day-to-day after leaving yesterday with tightness in his left hamstring. Before his departure from the game against the White Sox, he had four at-bats, recording two hits and one run. This season, McCutchen has racked up a .223 batting average this season with 296 at bats, 66 hits and 12 homeruns. In 79 games, he's already tied his homerun total from 2023, when he played 112 games.
The Pirates are just one game back from being .500 heading into the All-Star break. They currently sit 2.5 games behind the New York Mets for the final wildcard spot in the National League. The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres sit in front of them, both one game behind the Mets for the wildcard spot.
