Endy Rodríguez Etches Name in Pirates History
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PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez has been solid for the team since earning his callup two weeks back and also made franchise history in his latest start.
Rodríguez walked four times in four plate appearances for the Pirates in their 10-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on May 27. It is the most for Rodríguez in his professional career, as he had six prior games in the minor leagues with three walks.
He became one of eight Pirates players that walked four times in four plate appearances and the most recent since former three-time All-Star Brian Giles did so on Aug. 9, 2002 in a 4-3 road win over the San Francisco Giants.
Rodríguez also joins the likes of Pirates greats in Andy Van Slyke and Hall of Famer Willie Stargell who also did it, making this an impressive honor for the young catcher.
How Rodríguez Got All Four Walks
Rodríguez came in as the eight hitter in the Pirates lineup vs. the Cubs and ledoff the bottom of the third inning with a four-pitch walk, as Cubs right-handed starting pitcher Jameson Taillon threw three four-seam fastballs and a changeup that were above and away from the strike zone.
That walk was big for the Pirates, as Rodríguez would eventually score on a three-run home run from second baseman Brandon Lowe, tying the game up at 3-3.
Rodríguez faced Taillon again in the bottom of the fourth inning and worked back from a 1-2 count, taking three straight offspeed pitches below the strike zone and walking for a second time.
He then took on Cubs right-handed relief pitcher Phil Maton in the bottom of the seventh inning, and got a 3-0 count, then it was 3-2, before he laid off a sweeper down and earned his third walk.
Rodríguez got his fourth and final walk of the game in the bottom of the ninth inning against Cubs right-handed relief pitcher Ethan Roberts, taking a 2-2 count and letting back-to-back cutters go outside and away for ball three and ball four.
Rodríguez Impressing Early On with Pirates
Rodríguez is off to a great start with the Pirates after they recalled him from Triple-A Indianapolis on May 12, with fellow catcher Joey Bart going on the 10-day injured list with a left foot infection.
He has slashed .316/.552/.368 for an OPS of .920 in eight games, with six hits in 19 at-bats, four runs scored, a double, two RBI and 10 walks to six strikeouts.
Rodríguez had an excellent season debut for the Pirates, with two hits, including a two-run single with the bases loaded and a double in the 7-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on May 14.
He's given the Pirates a strong offensive option at catcher, as both Henry Davis and Bart have struggled this season from the plate.
Pirates manager Don Kelly praised Rodríguez for his plate discipline and just the general approache he's taking towards each at-bat this season.
"His approach has been really good," Kelly said. "Getting good swings off, too, and it's not like he's going up there to walk. Even that last at-bat, he got his swing off and fouled a ball off. He was able to draw four walks tonight, which is really good. I think he's got 10? I don't know how many walks he has since he's been back, but it's been really impressive, the at-bats he's had."
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Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.