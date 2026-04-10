Bryan Reynolds Powers Pirates Past Cubs

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates needed anyone to step up from the plate against the Chicago Cubs and left fielder Bryan Reynolds came through for them.

Reynolds hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning, which combined with a great outing from the pitching staff, gave them a 2-0 win over the Cubs in the series opener at Wrigley Field.

The Pirates improve to 4-3 on the road with this win and 3-1 against teams in the National League Central Division, as they won two out of three games against the Cincinnati Cubs at Great American Ball Park, March 30-April 1.

Pittsburgh is also 8-5 after this win and have five wins in their past seven games and are tied with the Reds for second in the division standings.

Carmen Mlodzinski Shuts Down the Cubs

The Pirates hoped that they'd get a strong start from right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski and he delivered for them, despite not having a perfect outing.

Mlodzinski threw 5.1 scoreless innings, the second-longest start of his career and the longest so far in 2026.

Apr 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

He did give up six hits and three walks and also posted a season-low two strikeouts, but got a lot of weak contact and pop-ups to keep the Cubs hitters at bay.

Mlodzinski allowed a leadoff baserunner in the first three innings, but got two double plays and then three pop outs to keep it scoreless.

The fourth inning saw center fielder Oneil Cruz make a great diving one-handed grab to start out and then shortstop Konnor Griffin made a great diving stop and appeared to throw out Cubs left fielder Ian Happ, but he was ruled safe on the challenge.

Chicago then loaded the bases with two outs, as right fielder Seiya Suzuki singled and catcher Carson Kelly walked, but Mlodzinski got a line out from designated hitter Moisés Ballestros to escape the inning unscathed.

Mlodzinski had a 1-2-3 fifth inning, but then gave up back-to-back singles to Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman and Happ in the bottom of the sixth inning.

He struck out Suzuki, but Pirates manager Don Kelly took Mlodzinski out after 81 pitches in favor of the left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery.

Montgomery loaded the bases with a walk, but also posted two strikeouts to keep the Pirates level and Mlodzinski with no runs on his final ledger.

Mlodzinski went mostly with his curveball, but utilized all of his pitches, including his four-seam fastball, sinker and splitter.

Pitch Usage Average Velocity Curveball 27/81 (33%) 83.2 mph Four-Seam Fastball 21/81 (26%) 94.4 mph Sinker 17/81 (21%) 94.1 mph Splitter 16/81 (20%) 84.9 mph

Pirates Struggle From Plate Early, but Break Deadlock

The Pirates had massive issues from the plate against Cubs left-handed starting pitcher Shota Imanaga, who threw six no-hit innings and posted nine strikeouts.

Only Cruz got on base with a walk after nine pitches in the top of the second inning, but the Pirates struggled against Imanaga, something they've done consistently since he started pitching for the Cubs in 2024.

Right fielder Ryan O'Hearn broke the no-hitter, but only when the Cubs brought in left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Thielbar in the top of the seventh inning, singling down the first base line.

Reynolds then unleashed on a hanging curveball, sending it 106 feet just over the left field wall for a two-run home run, giving the Pirates a 2-0 lead.

B-REY GETS US ON THE BOARD! pic.twitter.com/7tX8W69Za8 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 10, 2026

That is the third home run for Reynolds in 2026, all on the road, with his last coming vs. the Reds on April 1.

Pittsburgh would end up getting the win, as right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson threw a scoreless seventh inning, left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto threw a scoreless eighth inning and right-handed pitcher earned his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

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