Mitch Keller Has Never Been More Important to Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The biggest strength of the Pittsburgh Pirates entering the 2026 season is their pitching staff. With 2025 Cy Young winner Paul Skenes leading their group, the goal is to have one of the most dominant staffs in the MLB.

Things got off to a rocky start for Skenes and the Pirates, as the 23-year-old was chased in the first inning and the team dropped their first game of the year.

Heading into the second game of their three-game set against the New York Mets, veteran Mitch Keller is expected to take the bump. Marking his seventh season in the starting rotation, his importance to the team has never been greater than it is in 2026.

The Number Two’s Duties

Being second fiddle to Skenes might feel like a dig, but it’s critical for the Pirates’ success in 2026. Keller is that Robin to Skenes’s Batman, and that’s what a playoff team needs anchoring their starting pitching staff.

Keller is an experienced player who can go deep into a game and find success. Over the past four seasons, he’s thrown at least 159 innings, giving the team a durable and consistent stater every fifth game.

As the Pirates try to ascend the National League and the Central Division, Keller’s role has never felt more important.

Sep 19, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Athletics during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Keller Hoping for More Run Support

The thing that stood out about Keller’s 2025 is the same thing that plagued every starter in Pittsburgh. The pitching received no run support from the offense, and Keller was one of the biggest victims.

Over 176.1 innings pitched, he was solid. Seventeen of his 32 starts were considered quality starts, according MLB.com. He also gave up less hits than he did during his All-Star season in 2023. His 4.19 earned run average and 6-15 record don’t paint the complete picture. In reality, Keller was excellent for a team that gave him no help.

First Test in New York

That could all change in 2026, as the team demonstrated in their recent loss to the Mets. Despite losing, the team put up seven runs in defeat.

If the Pirates’ bats can get going once again, it might finally be enough to lift Keller and get him back on track. On the mound, he’ll go against a potent New York lineup with sluggers like Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Bo Bichette. Keller faces a tough test, but it sets the tone in a pivotal 2026 campaign, and the Pirates need him to set the right one after a tough first game loss.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!