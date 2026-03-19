New 2026 PNC Park Food Items for Pirates Fans

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a big season ahead of them with high expectations and so do the fans for what kind of food they'll get at PNC Park.

The Pirates announced a number of new food items at PNC Park for the 2026 season, which will have different locations fans can get them around the ballpark. These food items have some local ties, but also international ones, as the franchise tries to vary what they offer.

Pittsburgh announced nine new food items, plus concession features and specialty souvenir items that fans can get this season, with Aramark, the Pirates concessionaire partner, helping with the rollout.

The Pirates will also unveil these items publicly for the first time on March 31 to the media, before selling them on Opening Day vs. the Baltimore Orioles on April 3.

What's New for Pirates Fans at PNC Park

Boricua Dog

Maybe the most interesting new item is the Borciua dog, which is a Puerto Rican hot dog , but with a Pittsburgh infused taste, including yellow mustard and ketchup, sofrito beef, braised onion and Small Street Deli kraut, plus potato sticks on a roll. Fans can purchase the Boricua Dog in Section 135.

Boricua Dog: A Puerto Rican hot dog with Pittsburgh tastes (Section 135) | Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Pirates

Coop Puppy

The Coop Puppy, shown in the head photo for this article, is sweet-tea brined chicken on a toasted roll, which also has shreded lettuce, ketchup-braised onion and ranch. Fans can purchase this item at Section 144.

Empanada

PNC Park will also have empanadas for fans this season in Section 136, with a special vegan offering or chicken, which both have ajo crema.

Heavy Hitter Dog

The Heavy Hitter Dog, is quite the mouthful for any fan that wants it. It's a footlong hot dog that has cornbread coating, with pico de gallo and yellow mustard on top and served in a special baseball bat boat. Fans can purchase this item at Section 146.

The Heavy Hitter Dog. Footlong hot dog with cornbread coating, pico de gallo and yellow mustard, served in a special baseball bat boat. (Section 146) | Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Pirates

Cold Pierogi Salad

Nothing says Pittsburgh than a Pierogi and a salad, which has green onion, onion powder, diced bacon, sour cream dressing, shredded cheddar and garlic powder ranch seasoning. Fans can get the Cold Pierogi Salad in the HPC Market in Section 118.

Kettle Nacho

Another combination with a local flavor, kettle cooked chips with kielbasa, but also some different tastes too, including pico de gallo, sriracha ketchup and carmelized onion. Fans can also get the kettle nacho in the HPC Market in Section 118.

Chipped Ham Fries

Continuing on the theme of Pittsburgh-based items, the chipped ham fries is a take on the chipped ham sandwich, which combines chipped ham, cheddar sauce and garlic butter on French Fries, also found in in the HPC Market in Section 118.

Smoked Turkey Leg With Mac and Cheese

The name really says it all for this item, which has smoked gouda mac and cheese, coleslaw and barbecue sauce. It is available for fans in Section 140.

Nutella Beignets

Only one big time new dessert for fans comes in the Nutella beignets, which tops the New Orleans based-treat with whipped cream and caramel. Fans can find this item in Sections 144 and 146.

Nutella Beignets: Beignets topped with caramel and whipped cream (Sections 144 and 146) | Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Pirates

Other News on Pirates Concession Items

The Pirates will again off The Pirates Treasure Map for fans, with a new design and features in 2026, while also expanding their Tenders Love & Chicken to Sections 127 and 132.

Pittsburgh also offers their Miller Lite Beer Bat, Ice Cream Souvenir Helmets and Fastball Souvenir Cup for another season. They have a special Fastball souvenir cup and three different ice cream souvenir helmets throughout the ballpark.

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