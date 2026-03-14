Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski Gets Another Start vs. Orioles

PITTSBURGH — Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski has excelled out of the bullpen for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he is currently aiming for a starting role this season.

Mlodzinski starts for the Pirates, as they take on the Baltimore Orioles at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on March 14, with the team giving him more chances to show he can excel in that role in 2026.

This is the third start for Mlodzinski in the Grapefruit League, making his first against the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on Feb. 22 and most recently vs. the Red Sox at home on March 8.

Mlodzinski threw two scoreless innings in his first time out, allowing one hit and posting three strikeouts in the 16-7 win. He then threw three innings in his last start, where he allowed five hits, two hit batters, two runs, an earned run and four strikeouts over 58 pitches.

He also came out of the bullpen for his other outing in Spring Training vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at home on March 2, where he loaded the bases on two walks and a single, then gave up an RBI single.

Mlodzinski would manage to get out of the inning with two strikeouts and a grounder into a force out at home plate, and finished the day after 2.1 innings pitched with two strikeouts, two walks, two hits and one earned run allowed.

Sep 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old has mostly relied on a four-pitch mix, with his four-seam fastball and sinker reaching around 94-95 mph, plus his splitter and curveball giving him some off-speed action as well.

Pitch Total Average Velocity Splitter 37/137 (27%) 86.5 mph Four-Seam Fastball 35/137 (26%) 94.8 mph Sinker 31/137 (22%) 94.7 mph Curveball 31/137 (22%) 83.4 mph

Mlodiznski has spent most of his career in the bullpen, but did start for the Pirates early on in 2025, before going back down to Triple-A Indianapolis and returning as a key part of their bullpen.

With the fifth spot in the rotation still available, Mlodzinski could earn himself that role again in 2026, with more experience and understanding of what it takes to excel as a starter at the major league level.

Other Important Notes for Pirates vs. Orioles

The Pirates have five other scheduled pitchers, including left-handers in Mason Montgomery and Evan Sisk, plus right-handers in Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson and Cam Sanders

Catcher Henry Davis will lead off for the Pirates for the first time and still has no hits in 17 at-bats so far in Spring Training.

Pirates Center fielder Jake Mangum will hit in the ninth spot for the first time. He has slashed .333/.419/.444 for an OPS of .863, with nine hits in 27 at-bats.

Nick Gonzales returns to the Pirates after playing with Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. He will start at shortstop and hit sixth in the batting order.

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