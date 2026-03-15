Pirates Sign Former Tigers Prospect

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made most of their big acquisitions already this offseason and have instead found players that will fill their minor leagues and potentially earn a shot at the major league level.

The Pirates signed shortstop Corey Joyce to a minor league contact on Feb. 26 and assigned him to Double-A Altoona, according to his transactions log .

Joyce previously spent last season at Double-A Knoxville, in the Chicago Cubs organization, before he elected free agency at the end of the season.

He hasn't played for the Pirates yet in Spring Training, but he should be working in minor league camp right now and then start playing for the Altoona Curve to start this season, getting a chance to show what he's got this season.

What the Pirates Get in Joyce

Joyce has mostly served as a middle infielder in the minor leagues, playing mostly at second base and shortstop

Knoxville Smokies infielder Corey Joyce (39) fields a ground ball during a Minor League Baseball game against the Montgomery Biscuits on August 19, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's had good fielding at both positions, with a .973 fielding percentage at second base and a .922 fielding percentage at shortstop.

Position Starts (Games) Shortstop 163 (168) Second Base 116 (121) Third Base 37 (41) Designated Hitter 56 (57)

Joyce isn't much of a power hitter, with just 25 home runs in almost 400 minor league games, and has been an average hitter for the most part. He also isn't the quickest base runner, with just 49 stolen bases.

He'll give the Pirates a veteran presence in the middle of the infield on the Curve, but will get chances to move up with better production.

Batting Avg. On-Base % Slugging % OPS .240 .365 .354 .719

Stat Total Hits 305 Doubles 54 Triples 8 Home Runs 25 RBI 148 Walks/Strikeouts 210/361

Corey Joyce Background

The Detroit Tigers took Joyce in the 12th round of the 2019 MLB Draft from North Carolina Central and played just 90 games in his first two seasons in 2019 and 2021, with the 2020 season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joyce had his best season in 2022, slashing .264/.411/.450 for an OPS of .861 across High-A through Triple-A. He also had 74 hits, 13 doubles, three triples, career-highs of 11 home runs and 44 RBI, with 56 walks to 72 strikeouts.

He played in 91 games in 2023, including 54 at Triple-A Toledo, but just 25 games the following season, as he spent most of his time on the injured list.

The Tigers released Joyce ahead of the 2025 season and he soon signed for the Cubs and played with the Knoxvile Smokies the rest of the year

Joyce played in 92 games at Double-A, slashing .272/.393/.347 for an OPS of .740, with 88 hits, 16 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 33 RBI, 56 walks to 81 strikeouts and 15 stolen bases on 17 attempts.

The 27-year old now is with his third organization and looking to get his career back on track and finally make it to the big leagues.

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