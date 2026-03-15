Pirates Sign Former Tigers Prospect
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PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made most of their big acquisitions already this offseason and have instead found players that will fill their minor leagues and potentially earn a shot at the major league level.
The Pirates signed shortstop Corey Joyce to a minor league contact on Feb. 26 and assigned him to Double-A Altoona, according to his transactions log.
Joyce previously spent last season at Double-A Knoxville, in the Chicago Cubs organization, before he elected free agency at the end of the season.
He hasn't played for the Pirates yet in Spring Training, but he should be working in minor league camp right now and then start playing for the Altoona Curve to start this season, getting a chance to show what he's got this season.
What the Pirates Get in Joyce
Joyce has mostly served as a middle infielder in the minor leagues, playing mostly at second base and shortstop
He's had good fielding at both positions, with a .973 fielding percentage at second base and a .922 fielding percentage at shortstop.
Position
Starts (Games)
Shortstop
163 (168)
Second Base
116 (121)
Third Base
37 (41)
Designated Hitter
56 (57)
Joyce isn't much of a power hitter, with just 25 home runs in almost 400 minor league games, and has been an average hitter for the most part. He also isn't the quickest base runner, with just 49 stolen bases.
He'll give the Pirates a veteran presence in the middle of the infield on the Curve, but will get chances to move up with better production.
Batting Avg.
On-Base %
Slugging %
OPS
.240
.365
.354
.719
Stat
Total
Hits
305
Doubles
54
Triples
8
Home Runs
25
RBI
148
Walks/Strikeouts
210/361
Corey Joyce Background
The Detroit Tigers took Joyce in the 12th round of the 2019 MLB Draft from North Carolina Central and played just 90 games in his first two seasons in 2019 and 2021, with the 2020 season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joyce had his best season in 2022, slashing .264/.411/.450 for an OPS of .861 across High-A through Triple-A. He also had 74 hits, 13 doubles, three triples, career-highs of 11 home runs and 44 RBI, with 56 walks to 72 strikeouts.
He played in 91 games in 2023, including 54 at Triple-A Toledo, but just 25 games the following season, as he spent most of his time on the injured list.
The Tigers released Joyce ahead of the 2025 season and he soon signed for the Cubs and played with the Knoxvile Smokies the rest of the year
Joyce played in 92 games at Double-A, slashing .272/.393/.347 for an OPS of .740, with 88 hits, 16 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 33 RBI, 56 walks to 81 strikeouts and 15 stolen bases on 17 attempts.
The 27-year old now is with his third organization and looking to get his career back on track and finally make it to the big leagues.
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Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.