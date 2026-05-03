Pirates Outfield Prospects Ready to Finally Shine in 2026

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have excellent prospects across their farm system, including two outfield prospects that have dealt with injuries as of late.

Jhostynxon Garcia and Edward Florentino, the two best outfield prospects for the Pirates, each are back playing games after recent setbacks and are ready to finally realize their potential this season.

Garcia started his rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on May 1, following him going on the 7-day injured list back on April 17, due to lower back tightness. Florentino just finished his rehab assignment with Bradenton and started his season with High-A Greensboro, also on May 1.

It's a big step for both players, who are two of the most promising young talents the Pirates have and can start to really build up and dominate in 2026.

Injury Hampers Start to 2026 for Garcia

The Pirates added Garcia in their five-player trade with the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 4, with right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo going the other way as the other important trade piece.

Garcia joined the Pirates as a right-handed bat with promising power potential that could play all three outfield spots, with a focus in center field.

He showed that he could do that in Spring Training, as he slashed .405/.463/.595 for an OPS of 1.058 in 17 games, with 15 hits in 37 at-bats, a double, two home runs, five RBI and four walks to 10 strikeouts. with three stolen bases as well.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jhostynxon Garcia (34) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Garcia hit one of his home runs came off of 2025 All-Star and Detroit Tigers right-handed starting pitcher Casey Mize, a two-run shot that gave the Pirates a 7-5 win on March 14.

He was one of the best Pirates hitters in Spring Training and made a great impression on manager Don Kelly , but his start to his season with Triple-A Indianapolis was less than ideal.

Garcia slashed .158/.186/.175 for an OPS of .361 in 14 games, with nine hits in 57 at-bats, a double, three RBI, two walks to 17 strikeouts and no home runs before going on the injured list .

He got off to a great start with Bradenton, crushing a solo home run 111.9 mph off the bat and 441 feet for the go-ahead run in the 5-4 win. He also had a sacrifice fly earlier in the game that he hit just short of a home run.

Garcia will continue playing for Bradenton and if he's healthy, he should show that great power once he gets back to Indianapolis.

Florentino Excels on Rehab Assignment

The Pirates had a few breakout stars in the minor leagues in 2025 and Florentino was one of them, rising up the prospect rankings and showing off his bat, speed and fielding at just 18 years old.

Florentino played some games for the Pirates in Spring Training, before an ankle injury prevented him from resuming baseball activities until late-March, missing out on the Spring Breakout Game.

He started his rehab assignment with Bradenton on April 18 and was excellent in his nine games there, slashing .321/.500/.750 for an OPS of 1.250, with nine hits in 28 at-bats, three doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI, 11 walks to seven strikeouts and two stolen bases.

Tampa Tarpons won 4-1 over the Bradenton Marauders at Bradenton's LECOM Park Wednesday evening June, 29, 2022. On Sunday July 3, 2022, Bradenton Marauders will again host the Tampa Tarpons, starting at 6:30 p.m. with a Independence Day celebration post-game fireworks show. For more information visit milb.com/bradenton/tickets/promotions. Sar Bradenton Marauders 28 | THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florentino started in center field for Greensboro against Winston-Salem on May 1, with one walk in four plate appearances in the 10-1 road defeat.

He is just 19 years old, but Florentino can do just about everything at the plate and the Pirates will expect even better production in 2026.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!