Topps Reveals Official Pirates' Konnor Griffin Rookie Card

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin made his MLB debut and now has his newest baseball card to go with it.

Topps released Konnor Griffin's first official rookie card, which features him swinging a bat for a double on the front against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park on April 3, also the home opener for the Pirates.

"19-Year Old Top Prospect's 1st MLB AB is RBI-Double," it reads on the front of the card, along with RC, signalling rookie card, and the Pirartes "P" logo, "Konnor Griffin", APR 3 in the top right hand corner and "SS" for shortstop.

Konnor Griffin’s first official Rookie Card is here! pic.twitter.com/DeZur2efvl — Topps (@Topps) April 4, 2026

There is another version of this card where it has all the same elements, except the picture is different, with Griffin standing at second base after his RBI-double with his arms up in the air.

Fans can purchase the "Konnor Griffin - 2026 MLB Topps NOW® - Card 49" for $8.99. Multiples include five cards for $39.99, 10 cards for $69.99 and 20 cards for $120.99

There are also some more exclusive versions of the card, including foil parallels, with 50 gold, 25 orange, 10 black, 5 red and one foilfactor card that will come out.

Konnor Griffin Has Great MLB Debut

The Pirates started Griffin at shortstop and seventh in the lineup, giving him his first shot at the major league level.

Griffin hit a double off of Orioles right-handed starting pitcher Kyle Bradish, taking an 85 mph curveball and hitting it 105.8 mph and 368 feet to center field, for his first hit in his first at-bat.

Apr 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) hits an RBI double in his first major league at bat against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He scored right fielder Ryan O'Hearn, who ledoff the bottom of the second with a walk, scored in the inning, making it 1-0.

Griffin soon scored after this on a single from third baseman Jared Triolo, reaching a speed of 29.4 feet per second from second base to home plate, doubling the Pirates lead at 2-0.

He earned his first walk in his next at-bat in the bottom of the fourth inning and then had a successful ABS (Automatic Balls and Strikes) challenge in the bottom of the sixth inning, but struck out.

Griffin had one more at-bat in his debut, where he had a half swing that ended up a ground out.

He also showed off his strong glove at shortstop, stepping on second base for an out, turning a double play and then throwing an Orioles runner out in the eventual 5-4 win .

It was a great game for Griffin, who looks like he'll serve as the Pirates shortstop for the foreseeable future.

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