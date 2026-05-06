Pirates Announce Acting Manager After Don Kelly Suspension

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had to make a managerial change for their next game, due to a suspension for manager Don Kelly.

The Pirates have bench coach Kristopher Negrón as their acting manager against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 5, as Kelly is serving a one-game suspension for the contest.

Kelly will miss this game after Pirates right-handed pitcher Chris Devenski got ejected when he threw at Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart, which the umpires deemed intentional, in the 17-7 win at PNC Park on May 2.

Devenski originally had a three-game suspension, but settled for two games, which brings him back for the series finale.

Kelly said that it's "policy" that the manager is also suspended when something like that happens, but will be ready to come back the following game.

Kelly Has High Hopes for Negrón

Negrón joined the Pirates this offseason as their bench coach as part of the first staff for Kelly in his first full season as manager, following him signing a contract extension at the end of the 2025 season.

Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Acting Manager Kristopher Negron looks out to the field before the game against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-Imagn Images | Lindsey Wasson-Imagn Images

Kelly made him one of a few new additions to the staff, including Bill Murphy as pitching coach, Tony Beasley at third base coach, Shawn Bowman as their Major League coordinator and Cibney Bello as their assistant pitching coach.

He spent the past four seasons with the Seattle Mariners, starting off as their first base coach in 2022 and then taking over as the third base coach in 2024.

Negrón previously served as the manager of Triple-A Tacoma, leading them to a 78-52 record and a Western Division Title and earning him Triple-A West Manager of the Year honors.

He also worked as an assistant to the director of player development in 2019, following him retiring from his playing days.

Kelly said he told Negrón yesterday and that Negrón is ready for the challenge of managing the Pirates on the start of their six-game road trip out west.

"He knew yesterday, and just was hoping he got some sleep last night," Kelly said pregame. "He's ready to roll. He's involved in every meeting. He's involved in all the decisions. So he's well prepared."

Kelly will watch the game elsewhere, as he can't be in the dugout, but will still be in the stadium, either in office or with general manager Ben Cherington.

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