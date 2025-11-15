Pirates Hire Familiar Face as Third Base Coach

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates found their new third base coach for next season, bringing back a name that fans may remember.

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Pirates hired Tony Beasley as their third base coach for 2026.

Beasley's History with Pirates

Beasley joined the Pirates in September 1991 in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles and played in their minor league system throughout the rest of the decade

He his coaching career with the Pirates in 1999 in the minor leagues and was a manager in the minors for five seasons, 2001-05.

Beasley served as the hitting coach with the Gulf Coast League (GCL) in 1999 and then in the same position with Class-A Lynchburg in 2000.

His first managerial job came with the Williamsport Crosscutters in the New York-Penn League, where he led them to a 46-26 record in 2001, finishing as co-champions.

Baseball America named Beasley as their Low-A Manager of the Year in back-to-back seasons in 2002 and 2003 with the Hickory Crawdads, winning the South Atlantic League Championship in 2002.

Beasley lead Double-A Altoona to the Eastern League Championship Series in 2004, earning Baseball America Double-A Manager of the Year honors.

He would come back to the Pirates after a short stint with the Washington Nationals, taking over as the minor league infield coordinator in 2007. His work with Neil Walker was crucial, as he made his transition from catcher to the infield.

Walker would have a successful career with the Pirates, playing seven seasons at the MLB level from 2009-15, serving as the starting second baseman from 2011-15, earning National League Silver Slugger Award honors in 2014.

Beasley took over as third base coach in 2008 under manager John Russell, but lost his job after the Pirates fired Russell following the 2010 season.

May 7, 2009; St. Louis, MO, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Robinzon Diaz (23) is congratulated by third base coach Tony Beasley (29) after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-Imagn Images | Scott Rovak-Imagn Images

Beasley's Coaching Background

Beasley joined back up with the Nationals, serving as manager of Double-A Harrisburg in 2011 and Triple-A Syracuse in 2012 and 2013, then serving as co-field-coordinator of instruction in the Nationals' minor league system in 2014.

He then joined up with the Texas Rangers as their third base coach for the 2015 season.

He eventually served as interim manager for the final 48 games of the 2022 season, as the Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward, finishing with a 17-31 record.

Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley (27) walks to the pitchers mound during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Beasley moved back to third base coach under new manager Bruce Bochy in 2023, winning the World Series in 2023. He eventually left after the 2025 season, ending 11 years with the franchise.

Pirates' Coaching Moves in the Offseason

The Pirates and manager Don Kelly agreed on an extension the first day of the offseason and Kelly made changes to his staff.

Kelly let go of pitching coach Oscar Marin on Sept. 30, as they decided they wouldn't renew his contract after the season. They also did the same for third base coach Mike Rabelo and assistant pitching coach Brent Strom made his mind up six weeks before the end of the 2025 campaign that he didn't want to stay on.

The Pirates did hire Bill Murphy as their new pitching coach, who came from the Houston Astros, where he had postseason success and led some of the best pitching staffs in baseball.

Mackey also reported that the Pirates hired Kristopher Negrón as their new bench coach from the Seattle Mariners.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates