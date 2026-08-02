Pirates Give Optimistic Rehab Date for Oneil Cruz

CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Pirates have missed center fielder Oneil Cruz with his injury, but he is getting close to his return to the team.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said on The Pirates Insider Show on 93.7 The Fan that Cruz will start a rehab assignment soon, potentially as early as this week.

Cherington also said that Cruz is doing all baseball activities and that the bones in his fractured left hand have healed, but that they will wait until Cruz says he's ready to go before he begins that rehab assignment.

“Yeah we believe we will," Cherington said. "Don’t know exactly yet what day that’s going to be, but still believe that could be as early as this coming week.

"The bones are healed, he’s doing all baseball activities. It’s really just a matter of now, the bones are healed, but as you know, swinging the bat puts a lot of pressure on the hand and he’s sort of re-aclimmating to swinging the bat at full force now that his bones are healed.

“We want to make sure he’s telling us and he’s clear and confident on exactly when he’s ready. I think we’re getting really close. Don’t know the exact day, but we think it’s soon.”

Oneil Cruz Making Way Back From Injury

Cruz hasn't played for the Pirates since June 7, but injured himself when he slid headfirst at home plate and Austin Wynns tagged him on the left hand, which resulted in the fracture.

The injury is officially listed as left hand fourth and fifth metacarpal non-displaced fractures, which makes it hard to grip and move the hand in the necessary ways needed for a hitter.

Jun 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) is tagged out by Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez (2) on a play at the plate during the second inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cruz spent a great deal of time working on gripping exercises, working his hand back to full fitness, so that he can eventually withstand swinging a bat and making contact without pain.

He has spent most of his time down in Bradenton, Fla., where Cruz can focus fully on his rehab and get back to full fitness, rather than traveling around the country with the Pirates.

Cruz struggled early on in his hitting progression, as he was still dealing with pain and the bones were still healing, but his soreness started subsiding last week , which allowed him to resume baseball activities.

When Can Oneil Cruz Return?

The Pirates originally placed Cruz on the 10-day injured list back on June 10, retroactive to June 8, but transferred him to the 60-day injured list on July 18.

Cruz can officially return as early as Aug. 7, the series opener vs. the New York Mets at PNC Park, which would mark 60 days from his time originally going on the injured list.

May 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cruz going on the 60-day injured list lines up more with his eventual return , which tracks from what Cherington said, and also gave the Pirates an extra 40-man roster spot, that they'll have to clear when Cruz returns.

The Pirates still want Cruz to begin his rehab assignment and play a few games before he eventually makes his full return to the team.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!