Pirates' Spencer Horwitz Avoids Major Injury Scare

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz is nearing a comeback to the major leagues after some time out with injury, but almost deal with another setback.

Horwitz took a hit by pitch to the face while on his rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton in their 7-5 home win over Dunedin (Toronto Blue Jays) on July 25.

This didn't knock Horwitz out of the game, as he took his base in the third inning and he would stay in the rest of the game, hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said on The Pirates Insider Show on 93.7 The Fan that Horwitz got hit, but that it looks more like a bruise, rather than a concussion or other serious injury.

Cherington also said they'll check Horwitz out when he gets back to Pittsburgh at some point today and see if he's still in good shape past the initial tests.

“He got clipped in that kind of C-Flap area, part that comes down to cover the jaw and later hit a home run. So evaluated this morning, it appears to be presenting, he was hit and so he feels something, but it appears to be presenting more as a bruise.

“So the plan for him is still to travel back to Pittsburgh today. Obviously with flights, you want to make sure, we’re on top of the concussion element of that before he’s traveling. But he went through an assessment earlier this morning and we’re comfortable with him traveling and we’ll just, when he gets here, make sure to check him again. Double-check and make sure he’s in a good spot.”

“Want to make sure that getting hit last night didn’t cause anything that we need to know about, but he’s safe to travel and we’ll get our hands around it.”

Spencer Horwitz Nearing Return From Other Injury

The Pirates haven't had Horwitz play for them in more than a month, but it looks like he is coming close to a full return to the major leagues.

Horwitz suffered a left hamstring strain when trying to beat out a double play against the Seattle Mariners on June 24 and went on the 10-day injured list the next day.

Jun 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) hits an infield single during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates sent Horwitz down to Bradenton to rehab and he started his rehab assignment on July 21, playing three games, with two hits in six at-bats and three walks, with the home run as well.

Horwitz played a big role for the Pirates went healthy, serving as their starting first baseman and excelling throughout the batting order .

He batted .280/.386/.455 for an OPS of .841 in 74 games, with 69 hits, 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 33 RBI and 40 walks to 40 strikeouts, serving as one of the better hitters in the Pirates lineup.

The Pirates will hope to get him back soon, as they are in the midst of a competitive National League Wild Card race .

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