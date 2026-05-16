Pirates Top Pitching Prospect Excels in High-A Debut
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PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have some great pitchers in the major leagues, but one player is quickly showing that it won't be too long before he's up there as well.
Pirates top pitching prospect Seth Hernandez made his High-A debut for Greensboro on May 15, as he started on the road against Jersey Shore, the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Hernandez dominated, throwing five no-hit innings, walking four batters and striking out seven batters over 70 pitches, with 41 strikes.
How Hernandez Dominated Jersey Shore
Hernandez issued a walk each in the first inning and the second inning and then two walks in the fifth inning.
He only had one base runner in scoring position, as Jersey Shore center fielder John Spikerman stole second base in the first inning, but Hernandez got back-to-back ground outs to end that scoring opportunity.
Greensboro catcher Easton Carmichael then got Jersey Shore right fielder Devin Saltiban, who ledoff the fifth inning with a walk, out stealing at second base, and then after Hernandez walked designated hitter Luke Davis, he got a groundout and a strikeout to end his start.
Hernandez had six of his strikeouts in three innings, with two strikeouts each in the second inning, the third inning and the fourth inning.
It was an incredibly impresssive start and one that the Pirates will take great pride in, after promoting him this week.
Seth Hernandez Having Incredible 2026 Campaign
The Pirates took Hernandez with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Corona High School in Corona, Calif., but he didn't make his professional debut until this season.
Hernandez was fantastic with Single-A Bradenton, earning Florida State League Pitcher of the Month honors for April.
The 19-year old posted a 3-0 record over six starts in 2026, a 0.96 ERA over 28.0 innings, 50 strikeouts to seven walks, a .135 batting average allowed (BAA), a 0.71 WHIP, plus a 16.07 K/9 and a 7.14 K/BB.
Hernandez generated incredible whiff rates on his offspeed pitches (slider, changeup, curveball), all of which were above 70%, and paired that with a four-seam fastball that touches 100 mph.
He led the FSL in ERA, WHIP, BAA, strikeouts, K/9, K/BB and was second in innings pitched this season at the time of his promotion on May 12.
The Pirates now also have the best pitching prospect in baseball, with MLB Pipeline naming Hernandez as their top ace and also as their third best prospect.
It's just the beginning for Hernandez, but it might not be too long before he earns his next promotion to Double-A Altoona.
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Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.