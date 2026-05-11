Pirates Promoting Top Pitching Prospect to High-A

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the best future pitching talents and they are giving him a chance at the next level.

The Pirates are reportedly promoting top pitching prospect in right-hander Seth Hernandez to High-A Greensboro, according to Chase Ford of MiLB Central .

Hernandez has dominated at Single-A Bradenton this year, with a 3-0 record over six starts in 2026, a 0.96 ERA over 28.0 innings, 50 strikeouts to seven walks, a .135 batting average allowed (BAA), a 0.71 WHIP, plus a 16.07 K/9 and a 7.14 K/BB.

His performances saw Hernandez dominate and win Florida State League Pitcher of the Month honors in April. He also led the FSL in ERA, WHIP, BAA, strikeouts, K/9, K/BB and was second in innings pitched this season at the time of his promotion.

The Pirates took Hernandez sixth overall in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Corona High School in Corona, Calif., where he earned Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year honors in 2025.

Hernandez is the Pirates best pitching prospect, following the graduation of Bubba Chandler, and Baseball America ranks him as the 10th best prospect in baseball and MLB Pipeline has him 21st.

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