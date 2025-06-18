Rafael Devers Details the Mix of Emotions He Dealt With During His Giants Debut
Rafael Devers made his debut as a San Francisco Giant on Tuesday night after the Boston Red Sox traded him in a blockbuster move on Sunday.
After the team's 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, Devers opened up about all the emotions he was feeling on Tuesday, especially after he received such a warm welcome from the San Francisco fans.
“I was a little bit overwhelmed,” Devers said through Spanish language interpreter Erwin Higueros, via The San Francisco Standard. “I’m more relaxed now. Tomorrow will be better.”
As the designated hitter on Tuesday, Devers finished his Giants debut with two hits, one RBI and two strikeouts in his five at-bats. Not too bad for being a member of the team for a wee 48 hours.
“Very excited, very nervous at the same time,” Devers detailed about going to the plate. “I was really hoping to just hit one out of the ballpark.”
Devers will have plenty of opportunities to hit a home run with the Giants this season. He hit 15 homers with the Red Sox leading up to this point, which is the 15th most in the league.
Devers will make his second Giants start on Wednesday night against the Guardians again.