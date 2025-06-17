Rafael Devers Was All Smiles Arriving for Giants Debut After Trade From Red Sox
Rafael Devers has finally joined his new team after the Boston Red Sox traded him to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. The three-time All-Star was all smiles as he arrived at Oracle Park, his new home ballpark.
Devers arrived in San Francisco to a big welcome. The Giants had him walk into the stadium to smoke machines going off with the people in attendance cheering him on.
One photo that captured him waving with a big smile is below.
And here is video of his big entrance.
The Red Sox appear to have been ready to move on from Devers for a while, and people attached to the organization have taken shots at the 28-year-old on his way out the door. He'll arrive in San Francisco with big expectations as the Giants are on the hook for all of the roughly $250 million remaining on Devers's contract.
So far in 2025, the two-time Silver Slugger winner is slashing .272/.401/.504 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs. The Giants are expecting Devers to be the big left-handed bat they've long been searching for.