Rangers Trading for Twins Reliever Danny Coulombe
The Twins are sending reliever Danny Coulombe to the Rangers, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Thursday.
By trading Coulombe, Minnesota continues to part ways with many of their players before the trade deadline this year. So far, they have traded Carlos Correa back to the Astros, outfielder Harrison Bader and closer Jhoan Duran to the Phillies, starter Chris Paddack to the Tigers, reliever Brock Stewart to the Dodgers, and now Coulombe to the Rangers.
The Twins now have just two players—Byron Buxton and Pablo Lopez—under contract for next season, per Matthew Taylor of Twins Daily.
Meanwhile, the Rangers finally make a move after being quiet in the leadup to the deadline. Texas is tied with the Mariners for the second-best record in the American League West, and are right on the edge of wild-card contention. With the Astros and Mariners making moves before the deadline, it was important for the Rangers to finally strike.
In Coulombe, the Rangers bring in a reliever that is 1-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 31 innings pitched. This is the lowest ERA of the veteran left-hander's career so far, and Coulombe has been consistent in recording a sub-3.00 ERA over each of the last four seasons.