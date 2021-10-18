    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsAround MLBForum
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: MLB Teams To Pay for Minor League Housing in 2022

    Major League Baseball's new mandate is a win for players throughout the minor leagues.
    Author:

    Major League Baseball teams will be required to provide housing for its minor league players, beginning with the 2022 season.

    ESPN.com was the first to report the news, which is significant for minor league players in the game’s 120 affiliates.

    MLB agreed to the change after pressure for advocacy groups for minor league players.

    This means players for the Rangers’ four minor-league affiliates will have the housing burden taken off their shoulders in 2022, both at home and on the road. The Rangers have affiliates in Kinston, North Carolina (Down East Wood Ducks, Low Class A), Hickory, North Carolina (Hickory Crawdads, High Class A), Frisco, Texas (Frisco Roughriders, Double A) and the Round Rock Express (Round Rock, Texas, Triple A)

    It’s not clear how MLB teams will handle paying for the housing. But, ESPN quoted a pair of baseball executives who said that it would cost an MLB team less than $1 million per year.

    This is the latest development in a multi-year effort on MLB’s part to restructure the minors. That included doing away with minor league affiliates, restructuring leagues and improving player salaries in 2021 by 38 to 72 percent, per MLB.

    Recommended Articles

    Mar 15, 2020; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers prospects Tyreque Reed (white shirt) and Bubba Thompson (red/gray shirt) leave Surprise Stadium following the cancellation of spring training games due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Report: MLB Teams To Pay for Minor League Housing in 2022

    Major League Baseball's new mandate is a win for players throughout the minor leagues.

    43 seconds ago
    Sep 29, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Former Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan throws out the first pitch before the game between the Rangers and the New York Yankees in the final home game at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
    Play

    Rangers History Today: Nolan Ryan Resigns as CEO

    Nolan Ryan will forever be associated with the Texas Rangers, but all good things must come to an end.

    21 hours ago
    Texas Rangers
    Play

    Rangers History Today: Evening The Score Against The Yankees in 2010 ALCS

    On this day, the Texas Rangers entered Game 2 of the 2010 ALCS trying to avoid falling behind 2-0 to the New York Yankees.

    Oct 16, 2021

    However, salaries are nowhere near what players receive at the MLB level.

    Harry Marino, executive director of Advocates of Minor Leaguers, told ESPN that, even after the increases, most player salaries are below $15,000 per year. Also, players don’t receive pay between the end of one season and the beginning of the next.

    Those salaries range from $290-500 per week at the Low Class A level to $502-$700 per week at the Triple A level.

    This movement actually began in 2021. The Houston Astros were the first MLB team to cover all lodging, at home and on the road, for all of its minor league players. Other teams provided stipends or free accommodations at certain affiliates.

    The Rangers have housed players who work out at their spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona with a dormitory-style housing facility called Rangers Village. The complex opened in 2020.

    Make Sure To Like SI's InsideTheRangers.com on Facebook

    Mar 15, 2020; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers prospects Tyreque Reed (white shirt) and Bubba Thompson (red/gray shirt) leave Surprise Stadium following the cancellation of spring training games due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    Around MLB

    Report: MLB Teams To Pay for Minor League Housing in 2022

    43 seconds ago
    Sep 29, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Former Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan throws out the first pitch before the game between the Rangers and the New York Yankees in the final home game at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
    News

    Rangers History Today: Nolan Ryan Resigns as CEO

    21 hours ago
    Texas Rangers
    News

    Rangers History Today: Evening The Score Against The Yankees in 2010 ALCS

    Oct 16, 2021
    Pete Rose / Joey Gallo
    Around MLB

    Did Pete Rose Cross a Line in Harsh Criticism of Joey Gallo?

    Oct 16, 2021
    Jul 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington (37) walks to the third base line before their game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
    Around MLB

    Report: Padres Considering Ron Washington As Manager

    Oct 15, 2021
    The Texas Rangers celebrate winning Game Six of the American League Championship Series 15-5 against the Detroit Tigers to advance to the World Series at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on October 15, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
    News

    Rangers History Today: American League Champions ... Again!

    Oct 15, 2021
    Oct 14, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) reacts after hitting a three run home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: A Wild 7th Inning and ... a Bat Flip

    Oct 14, 2021
    The Rangers' Mike Napoli tagged out Miguel Cabrera for the final out of the eighth inning to preserve a 3-3 tie. Texas would blow the game open with a 4-run 11th inning.
    News

    Rangers History Today: Second Trip to World Series Has to Wait

    Oct 13, 2021
    Javier Baez / Trevor Story / Carlos Correa / Corey Seager / Marcus Semien
    News

    Hot Stove: Can The Rangers Really Land a Big-Name Shortstop in Free Agency?

    Oct 13, 2021