Rangers Sign Tyler Wade in First Significant Move of MLB Winter Meetings

The Texas Rangers have signed Tyler Wade to a minor league deal, per The Dallas Morning News. This deal includes an invite to 2026 spring training. The 31-year-old veteran utility-man has played 506 games across his nine year career in the Major Leagues.

The Rangers did not immediately announce the deal. The Rangers don't typically announce minor league contracts.

After being taken in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB draft by the New York Yankees, Wade made rise to make his Major League debut in 2017, playing in pinstripes until 2021. In his five years with New York, Wade would post a .605 OPS, stealing 30 bases in 264 games.

Wade played the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels. In 67 games, he slashed .218/.272/.272 for a .544 OPS. He recorded just six extra base hits along with eight stolen bases, That season was his only one with the Angels, but remained out west, going to Oakland.

In 2023, Wade played 26 games for the Athletics, where he posted a .623 OPS. He appeared at shortstop, third base and the outfield. HIs versatility defensively has akllowed him to sustain a nine-year Major League career.

Wade played for the San Diego Padres the past two seasons. In both, he failed to record an OPS above .600, and hasn't hit a home run since 2022 with Los Angeles. In the field Wade managed to clock in time at every position but catcher and first base.

Jun 25, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Tyler Wade (14), right, and Manny Machado (13) celebrate after the Padres beat the Washington Nationals 1-0 at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

His career slash is .216/.294/.284, which means he doens't have much slug or get on base often. Biut he did post a walk percentage of over 11% in 2025. That helped him post his first on-base percentage over .300 since 2023.

Wade has managed above league average sprint speed throught his career. While it may see a gradual decline due to his age, it still plays as a threat both in the field and on the bases. Getting on-base more for a player like Wade means more stolen bases, and hopefully more runs.

If he can maintain that level of plate discipline in 2026, he can have a future with the Rangers. His glove and versatility in the field will always give him a shot. With a competition brewing at second base to replace Marcus Semien, the Rangers may need Wade to step into a utility role, especially if last year's super-utility player, Josh Smith, wins the job. He's the leading candidate to replace Semien, but will have to fend off Cody Freeman and Ezequiel Duran.

Recommended Articles