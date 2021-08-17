Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
Seattle Mariners (63-56) at Texas Rangers (42-76)
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
SEA: LHP Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.24 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (2-3, 4.01 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270
Seattle Mariners
TV: Root Sports Northwest
Radio: 710
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 3B Yonny Hernandez
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- RF Adolis García
- CF DJ Peters
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- C Jonah Heim
- LF Charlie Culberson
- DH Yohel Pozo
- 2B Andy Ibáñez
Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers look to build off a series win over Oakland as they welcome the Seattle Mariners to Globe Life Field for the final three games of the season series.
Rangers History Today: 'Tex' Hits For the Cycle
On this day, first baseman Mark Teixeira became the second Rangers player to collect a single, double, triple and home run in the same game.
Rangers History Today: A Rare Triple Play vs Angels
On this day, the Rangers did something that no team had done for more than a century when they beat the Angels.
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup
- SS J.P. Crawford
- RF Mitch Haniger
- 1B Ty France
- 3B Kyle Seager
- 2B Abraham Toro
- LF Jake Fraley
- DH Luis Torrens
- CF Jarred Kelenic
- C Cal Raleigh
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- John King (left shoulder inflammation): King threw one inning of relief in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday and threw again on Friday night. He is expected to return to the team by the first game of this week's three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
- Eli White (right elbow strain): White's elbow was described as a flexor strain by Chris Woodward on Saturday, and said the club is in a "wait and see" mode for a couple of weeks before deciding what the best plan is for his rehab. With the short amount of time left in the season, time is running out for White to make a case for playing time next year.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure in late May to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. Arihara is ahead of schedule in his rehab, and threw a simulated game at Globe Life Field before batting practice on Saturday. He is getting close to a return to the big league squad, which may happen before the calendar rolls over to September. Chris Woodward said on Friday that Arihara's stuff looks better than it did in game prior to his surgery.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
- Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule, but suffered a minor setback. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months
More From SI's Inside The Rangers:
- Baseball America Midseason Rankings: Where Do Rangers Fall?
- OPS vs OBP: Finding Yonny Hernandez's Value With The Rangers
- Rangers Bats Set Tone Early In 7-4 Victory Over A's
Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!
Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook