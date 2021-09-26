Rangers vs Orioles: Starting Lineups, Minor League Recap, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers wrap up their 2021 road schedule as they try to avoid their 100th loss in Baltimore on Sunday.

Texas Rangers (56-99) at Baltimore Orioles (50-105)

Sunday, September 26, 2021

12:05 PM CT

Camden Yards | Baltimore, MD

Probables:

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (5-9, 4.34 ERA)

vs

BAL: LHP John Means (6-7, 3.25 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Baltimore Orioles

TV: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Radio: 105.7 The Fan, O's Radio

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Yonny Hernandez SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Adolis García DH Nathaniel Lowe 1B Andy Ibáñez C Jose Trevino LF Willie Calhoun 3B Charlie Culberson CF Leody Taveras

Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup

CF Ryan McKenna DH Ryan Mountcastle LF Austin Hays RF Anthony Santander 1B Trey Mancini C Pedro Severino 2B Pat Valaika 3B Kelvin Gutierrez SS Richie Martin

Rangers Minor League Recap

Triple-A Round Rock lost to Tacoma on Saturday night, 13-10 in 10 innings. The Express have a 2-1 record through three games of the Triple-A Final Stretch.

Domingo Leyba and Davis Wendzel both homered and doubled, and Leyba finished with five RBI. Leyba hit a three-run blast in the seventh inning, as Round Rock rallied in the late innings to send the game to extras. Kohei Arihara made his first start since being outrighted to the minors, but struggled in the outing. Arihara gave up eight runs (seven earned) on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Low-A Down East defeated Charleston on Saturday night, 9-3, to even the best-of-five Low-A Championship Series at 2-2.

Keyber Rodriguez led the way on offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, a walk, and two runs scored. His two-run shot in the fourth inning tied the contest at 3-3, and Down East would take control with a four-run sixth inning. Owen White started and earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts in five innings.

The decisive Game 5 is set for Sunday at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT in Charleston, with Mason Englert on the hill for the Woodies. Down East is seeking its first league championship title since 2017, when the Wood Ducks were playing at the High-A level.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

N/A

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock.

Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice soon.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice soon. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. John King (left shoulder inflammation): King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.

The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season. Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately six months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.

White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately six months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

Additional injury note: Sherten Apostel had surgery to repair cartilage in his knee. Like John King, he should also be ready for spring training.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook