Adolis García's Mammoth Homer Highlights Rangers' 3-1 Victory Over Guardians

The Texas Rangers improved to 8-5-2 in Cactus League play Saturday night on the strength of El Bombi's two-run bomb.

Adolis García put the "bomb" in El Bombi on Saturday night in Surprise.

The Texas Rangers defeated the Cleveland Guardians, 3-1, in the Cactus League contest, and the difference was García's fourth-inning home run. After Nathaniel Lowe broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single, García jumped all over the first pitch of his second at-bat of the night, clobbering a breaking ball from 2020 American League Cy Young winner Shane Bieber.

Patience and discipline has been a key focus for García this spring, and it's paid off with him drawing a team-high six walks thus far. However, this is also the same player who hit 31 home runs last season, which set a new Rangers rookie record. The Rangers know if El Bombi—García's nickname—can hit another level, they have another piece to build around.

Other Notable Performances

Lowe continued his hot spring with a 1-for-3 performance. Lowe is slashing .370/.370/.630/1.000 with two homers and five RBI in nine games.

Matt Bush was the starting pitcher in a scheduled bullpen game for Texas. He retired three straight batters after hitting leadoff man Andres Giménez with a pitch. Bush has yet to allow a run over four one-inning Cactus League appearances.

Rangers pitching prospect Owen White pitched the second and third inning, facing the Guardians' starting lineup for Saturday's contest. White worked through his two innings with relative ease, allowing no runs on just one hit with one strikeout. He touched as high as 98 mph on his fastball.

The combination of Garrett Richards, Joe Barlow, Brett Martin and John King totaled four shutout innings and six strikeouts in relief to close out the win. King picked up his first save of the spring after quickly retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth.

What's Next?

The Rangers will be back in action on Sunday for a 3:10 p.m. CT meeting with the Milwaukee Brewers. Rangers Opening Day starter Jon Gray (0-0, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to start against Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff (0-2, 13.50 ERA). Bally Sports Southwest Extra will carry a live telecast of the Brewers’ broadcast.