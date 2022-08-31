Skip to main content
GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Aug. 31

GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Aug. 31

Texas concludes a two-game home series with the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas concludes a two-game home series with the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers conclude their five-game homestand when they host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m..

Texas is now 7-7 since Tony Beasley took over as interim manager. The Rangers have 34 games remaining.

The Rangers lost the first game of this series with the Astros, 4-2, on Tuesday night.

The Rangers lost two of their three games with the Detroit Tigers, which started the homestand on Friday. The Rangers won the first game, 7-6, on Friday. Detroit won the second game, 11-2, on Saturday. The Tigers won the finale, 9-8, on Sunday, as the Rangers nearly rallied in the final three innings after falling behind 9-0.

After Wednesday’s game, the Rangers set out on a seven-game, two-city road trip that begins in Boston on Thursday. After four games against the Red Sox, the Rangers return to Texas to face the Astros in Houston in a series that starts on Labor Day.

Scroll down to get ready for today’s game.

Houston Astros (83-47) at Texas Rangers (58-70)

August 31, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 1:05 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (10-4, 2.69)

Vs.

HOU: RHP Cristian Javier (7-9, 2.97)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None.

Rangers Injury List:

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Eligible to return on Sept. 12.

P Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Aug. 26, retroactive to Aug. 23. Eligible to return on Sept. 7.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovered was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated. He is on a throwing program in an effort to return.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to be activated on Sept. 2. Note: This is the second time Barlow has been on the injured list due to a blister in the past two months.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Rangers Ace Martín Pérez Seeks Even August

Texas' best starting pitcher is still among the AL leaders in several categories, but a win on Wednesday makes him 2-2 this month.

By Matthew Postins
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Game Notes: Astros 4, Rangers 2

Texas drops the opener Tuesday night of a two-game series with Houston.

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Bubba Thompson (65) is congratulated by first base coach Corey Ragsdale (64) after bunting for his first MLB hit during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Astros Best Rangers in Series Opener

Texas couldn't overcome an early 3-0 deficit against its in-state rival.

By Inside The Rangers Staff

Astros – ATT SportsNet-SW

Radio/Internet

Rangers –105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. DH Adolis García

5. RF Kole Calhoun

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. C Meibrys Viloria

9. LF Bubba Thompson

-

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. SS Jeremy Peña

3. 3B Alex Bregman

4. RF Kyle Tucker

5. DH Trey Mancini

6. 1B Yuli Gurriel

7. C Christian Vázquez

8. LB Chas McCormick

9. CF Mauricio Dubón

Texas Rangers
GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Aug. 31

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Aug. 31

Texas concludes a two-game home series with the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers conclude their five-game homestand when they host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m..

Texas is now 7-7 since Tony Beasley took over as interim manager. The Rangers have 34 games remaining.

The Rangers lost the first game of this series with the Astros, 4-2, on Tuesday night.

The Rangers lost two of their three games with the Detroit Tigers, which started the homestand on Friday. The Rangers won the first game, 7-6, on Friday. Detroit won the second game, 11-2, on Saturday. The Tigers won the finale, 9-8, on Sunday, as the Rangers nearly rallied in the final three innings after falling behind 9-0.

After Wednesday’s game, the Rangers set out on a seven-game, two-city road trip that begins in Boston on Thursday. After four games against the Red Sox, the Rangers return to Texas to face the Astros in Houston in a series that starts on Labor Day.

Scroll down to get ready for today’s game.

Houston Astros (83-47) at Texas Rangers (58-70)

August 31, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 1:05 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (10-4, 2.69)

Vs.

HOU: RHP Cristian Javier (7-9, 2.97)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None.

Rangers Injury List:

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Eligible to return on Sept. 12.

P Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Aug. 26, retroactive to Aug. 23. Eligible to return on Sept. 7.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovered was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated. He is on a throwing program in an effort to return.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to be activated on Sept. 2. Note: This is the second time Barlow has been on the injured list due to a blister in the past two months.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Astros – ATT SportsNet-SW

Radio/Internet

Rangers –105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. DH Adolis García

5. RF Kole Calhoun

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. C Meibrys Viloria

9. LF Bubba Thompson

-

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. SS Jeremy Peña

3. 3B Alex Bregman

4. RF Kyle Tucker

5. DH Trey Mancini

6. 1B Yuli Gurriel

7. C Christian Vázquez

8. LB Chas McCormick

9. CF Mauricio Dubón

Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Ace Martín Pérez Seeks Even August

By Matthew Postins
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Game Notes: Astros 4, Rangers 2

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Bubba Thompson (65) is congratulated by first base coach Corey Ragsdale (64) after bunting for his first MLB hit during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Astros Best Rangers in Series Opener

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers, Astros Start Two-Game Series

By Matthew Postins
Aug 30, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher A.J. Alexy (62) throws during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Recall One Pitcher, Place Another on IR

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Aug 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Starter Dane Dunning Yet to Beat Astros

By Matthew Postins
Oregon outfielder Aaron Zavala
Prospects

Rangers OF Prospect Impresses in Double-A

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Prospect Wins Carolina League Award

By Matthew Postins