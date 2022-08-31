GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Aug. 31

The Texas Rangers conclude their five-game homestand when they host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m..

Texas is now 7-7 since Tony Beasley took over as interim manager. The Rangers have 34 games remaining.

The Rangers lost the first game of this series with the Astros, 4-2, on Tuesday night.

The Rangers lost two of their three games with the Detroit Tigers, which started the homestand on Friday. The Rangers won the first game, 7-6, on Friday. Detroit won the second game, 11-2, on Saturday. The Tigers won the finale, 9-8, on Sunday, as the Rangers nearly rallied in the final three innings after falling behind 9-0.

After Wednesday’s game, the Rangers set out on a seven-game, two-city road trip that begins in Boston on Thursday. After four games against the Red Sox, the Rangers return to Texas to face the Astros in Houston in a series that starts on Labor Day.

Houston Astros (83-47) at Texas Rangers (58-70)

August 31, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 1:05 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (10-4, 2.69)

Vs.

HOU: RHP Cristian Javier (7-9, 2.97)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None.

Rangers Injury List:

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Eligible to return on Sept. 12.

P Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Aug. 26, retroactive to Aug. 23. Eligible to return on Sept. 7.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovered was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated. He is on a throwing program in an effort to return.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to be activated on Sept. 2. Note: This is the second time Barlow has been on the injured list due to a blister in the past two months.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Astros – ATT SportsNet-SW

Radio/Internet

Rangers –105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. DH Adolis García

5. RF Kole Calhoun

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. C Meibrys Viloria

9. LF Bubba Thompson

-

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. SS Jeremy Peña

3. 3B Alex Bregman

4. RF Kyle Tucker

5. DH Trey Mancini

6. 1B Yuli Gurriel

7. C Christian Vázquez

8. LB Chas McCormick

9. CF Mauricio Dubón