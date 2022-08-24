Texas concludes its six-game road trip with the last of a two-game series with the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon.

The Texas Rangers conclude their six-game road trip on Wednesday with the final game of a two-game series with the Colorado Rockies at 2:10 p.m. central at Coors Field.

The Rangers have two Interleague games remaining, which are a doubleheader at Miami on Sept. 12.

Texas is coming off a 7-6 loss to Colorado on Tuesday night. The Rangers surrendered a 3-0 lead, rebuilt it to 6-3 and then surrendered it once again, with C.J. Cron’s three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh ending the Rangers’ hopes of a four-game winning streak under interim manager Tony Beasley.

The Rangers had a couple of players hit season milestones on Tuesday. With his fourth-inning double, Adolis García became the fifth player in the Majors this season to have a hit streak of at least 20 games. It also marked the 16th time that a Rangers player had a hit streak of 20 games or more. While on base, García stole third base, giving him 20 stolen bases and making him the Rangers’ first 20/20 player since Danny Santana in 2019. Plus, he became the second Rangers player all-time to have 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases and a 20-game hitting streak in the same season. Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez did it in 1999.

Marcus Semien led off the game Tuesday with a solo home run, giving him 20 home runs for the season. That made him and Corey Seager — who has 26 home runs — just the third middle-infield duo in Rangers history to have at least 20 home runs in the same season. Semien has 19 stolen bases, so with one more he’ll join García in the 20/20 club.

A week ago the the Rangers fired team president Jon Daniels and installed general manager Chris Young as the overseer of all baseball operations.

On Thursday, the Rangers get an off-day before hosting Detroit starting on Friday.

Texas Rangers (56-67) at Colorado Rockies (54-70)

August 24, 2022, Coors Field, Denver, Colo., 2:10 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: Martín Pérez (9-4, 2.80)

Vs.

COL: José Ureña (2-4, 4.71)

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovered was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to be activated on Sept. 2. Note: This is the second time Barlow has been on the injured list due to a blister in the past two months.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Rockies – ATT SportsNet-RM

Radio/Internet

Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Rockies – KNRV 1150-AM, KOA 850-AM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Nathaniel Lowe

4. RF Adolis García

5. C Jonah Heim

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. 1B Mark Mathias

8. 3B Ezequiel Duran

9 LF Bubba Thompson

Colorado Rockies Starting Lineup

1. LF Joe Connor

2. 2B Brendan Rodgers

3. SS José Iglesias

4. 1B C.J. Cron

5. RF Randall Grichuk

6. DH Elehuris Montero

7. 3B Ryan McMahon

8. C Brian Sevren

9. CF Wynton Bernard

