Rangers vs Angels Pre-Game Notes: Rangers at a "Pivotal Moment" in the Season, Palumbo to IL with Ulcerative Colitis

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers kick off a six-game homestand on Friday hosting the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field for the first time.

Los Angeles Angels (5-8) @ Texas Rangers (3-8)

Friday, August 7, 2020

8:05 p.m. CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables

LAA: RHP Griffin Canning (0-1, 3.38 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Broadcast

Los Angeles Angels

TV: FOX Sports West, FS1

Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest, FS1

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

SS David Fletcher CF Mike Trout DH Shohei Ohtani 3B Anthony Rendon 2B Tommy La Stella 1B Albert Pujols C Jason Castro LF Justin Upton RF Brian Goodwin

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

RF Shin-Soo Choo CF Nick Solak DH Rougned Odor 1B Todd Frazier LF Willie Calhoun SS Elvis Andrus 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa C Robinson Chirinos 2B Anderson Tejeda

Injury Report

Joey Gallo (sore left wrist)

Chris Woodward is giving Joey Gallo the night off after he made the coaching staff aware that his wrist was sore and was affecting his swing in Oakland. The Rangers are taking precautionary steps with Gallo and don't currently believe this is a serious injury. Gallo is being further evaluated on Friday. No MRI or X-rays are planned for the wrist at this point. It is also not related to the hamate bone injury he suffered in 2019.

Rougned Odor (right oblique tightness)

Odor is back in the lineup on Friday night after missing the previous four games. Manager Chris Woodward said he is ready to play the field, but is easing him back into the lineup and giving rookie Anderson Tejeda another start after a stellar Major League debut on Thursday in Oakland.

Joe Palumbo (10-day IL: ulcerative colitis flare up)

The Rangers had to make room for Rafael Montero to be activated, but this is the first public report of Joe Palumbo having ulcerative colitis. The Rangers did not provide any further details on Palumbo's condition.

Greg Bird (10-day IL: right calf strain)

Chris Woodward felt like Greg Bird could have played through his injury, but roster needs at the time of the injury was the main driver of the decision to put him on the Injured List. It doesn't seem to serious at this point. He did some jogging prior to Friday night's game at Globe Life Field.

Danny Santana (10-day IL: forearm tightness)

The Rangers placed him on the 10-day IL early Sunday afternoon retroactive to July 30. He is supposed to start a throwing program this week.

Corey Kluber (45-day IL: shoulder tear)

He is shut down for four weeks and went back to his home in Boston during this time.

José Leclerc (45-day IL: shoulder tear)

Leclerc has the same prognosis as Kluber. He is shut down for four weeks before any throwing.

Rangers at a Pivotal Moment in the Season

It goes without saying, but the Rangers are not off to the greatest start with a 3-8 record. With the conclusion of Friday night's game against the Angels, the Rangers will have completed 20 percent of their season. There will still be a lot of baseball left, but the poor start is concerning to say the least.

"It's a pivotal moment for our ballclub right now," Woodward said. "We're coming back home. We could either go one way or the other, and I don't see us going the wrong way. It doesn't guarantee we're going to win games. It just means that we're not going to quit."

The Rangers were swept in Oakland this week, but had an opportunity to win all three games. The bullpen couldn't hold a tie on Tuesday night and blew a one-run lead on Wednesday night. On Thursday, the Rangers clawed back from a 5-0 deficit with four unanswered runs. They loaded the bases in the eighth inning with only one out, but couldn't get the big hit to tie the game or take the lead.

And now as the Rangers come home to begin a six-game homestand, Joey Gallo is dealing with a sore wrist that will keep him out of the lineup on Friday night.

"The last three days have been tough," Todd Frazier said on Friday. "Our big gun is out, somebody has to step up. I am here. I don’t know what position I’m hitting but I told Woody, put me where you need me. I’m feeling good now."

Frazier has become one of the vocal leaders on the ballclub and isn't afraid to say what needs to be said to get the team going.

"Who’s got the guts to look themselves in the mirror, and say 'It’s my turn to step up'," Frazier said. "That’s how I was born and raised. You've got to look at the man in the mirror and say, 'Let’s go. I’ve got to step up.' Not even on the offensive end. Make a big defensive play. Pick somebody up. Get that ground ball to get somebody over. That’s Baseball 101."

Frazier's traditional mindset and Chris Woodward's new age approach to the game can go hand in hand. The players have to trust when they do things the right way, they'll get the results they're looking for more often than not. That has not been the case thus far. Players have admitted on more than one occasion of over-thinking things and trying to do too much. Chris Woodward didn't want to say they need to get back to basics per se, but the approach up and down the roster has to be simplified.

"That's all I ask," says Woodward. "You have to just keep fighting. I've been through this game a long time. This is where you have to be your best. As far as character, attitude, energy. This is where you make an impact. And we have quality leadership that believes the same thing in that clubhouse. So I trust that we're going to keep fighting. I know we're going to turn things around. Hopefully it results in some wins sooner than later."

