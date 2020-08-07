Criminal Complaint Alleges Ex-Angels Employee Supplied Deadly Drugs to Tyler Skaggs

Eric Kay, the former Los Angeles Angels media relations employee who was implicated in the 2019 overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, is the subject of a new criminal complaint that alleges he violated federal drug trafficking laws.

The complaint, filed last week in Fort Worth, Texas., does not charge Kay with a crime, but supports an arrest warrant for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, a potent painkiller that has led to thousands of overdose deaths in the U.S.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas, on July 1, 2019. A medical examination later determined that Skaggs choked to death on the contents of his stomach due to a fatal mixture of alcohol, oxycodone and fentanyl.

Oxycodone and fentanyl are often made and distributed illicitly. Fentanyl, considered the most dangerous of all opioids, has a potency 30 to 50 times higher than morphine.

“It was later determined that but for the fentanyl in [Skaggs’s] system, [Skaggs] would not have died,” the criminal complaint states.

In the weeks after Skaggs’s death, Kay told DEA investigators that he had supplied Skaggs with opioid pills on occasion, including just before the Angels’ trip to Texas, on June 30, 2019, for a series against the Rangers. Kay conceded that he visited Skaggs in Skaggs’s hotel room on the evening of June 30, but said that he did not believe that the pills he saw Skaggs ingest that night had come from him (Kay).

The criminal complaint, however, reveals text messages between Kay and Skaggs in the hours leading up to Skaggs’s fatal overdose. That afternoon, Kay texted Skaggs: “Hoe [sic] many?”

Skaggs replied: “Just a few like 5 … Don’t need many”

About nine hours later, Skaggs texted his room number to Kay and an invitation to “Come by,” the complaint states.

After Skaggs’s body was discovered the next day, investigators found a blue pill, five pink pills, “and several white pills that were determined to be [non-opioid] anti-inflammatories,” the complaint says. The blue pill, according to the complaint, was found to be a “counterfeit” oxycodone pill that also contained fentanyl. Criminal drug distributors often “cut” fentanyl into their illicitly made pills to increase their potency.

The five pink pills the investigators discovered “did not contain fentanyl, and had the markings of 5 milligram oxycodone pills,” according to the complaint. Kay was not the source of these five pink pills, investigators concluded.

White residue that tested positive for fentanyl was also found on the floor.

Phone calls to Kay’s attorney were not immediately returned. Kay was placed on leave by the Angels last year after the team learned of his involvement with Skaggs’s death. He is no longer an employee of the team.

The Angels released a statement on Friday that states, in part: “The Angels Organization has fully cooperated with Law Enforcement and Major League Baseball. Additionally, in order to comprehensively understand the circumstances that led to his death, we hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent investigation.



“We learned that there was unacceptable behavior inconsistent with our code of conduct, and we took steps to address it. Our investigation also confirmed that no one in management was aware, or informed, of any employee providing opioids to any player, nor that Tyler was using opioids.”



Attorney Rusty Hardin, who represents the Skaggs family, responded with his own statement: “The family is deeply heartbroken to learn that Tyler would be alive today were it not for a pill containing fentanyl that was provided by the Director of Communications of the Angels. We note that the Angels say they commissioned an independent investigation that concluded no one in management was aware that a team employee was supplying illegal drugs to Tyler. We encourage the Angels to make that report public.



“We are relieved that no one else who was supplied drugs by this Angels executive met the same fate as Tyler. While nothing will replace the loss of Tyler, we are very grateful to federal prosecutors for their diligent and ongoing work.”