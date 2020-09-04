Rangers at Astros Series Recap: The Good and the Not So Good

The Texas Rangers dropped two of three games in the first series of the 2020 season against their state rival Houston Astros. The Rangers fought back on Tuesday night to steal the game in extra innings, but were shut down on Wednesday night and out-slugged on Thursday afternoon.

The Rangers are now 13-23 with only 24 games remaining in the COVID-shortened season. Contention for a playoff spot dwindles quicker and quick each day. So, what good is there in watching the Rangers right now?

Well, I'm glad you asked.

The Good

1. Ronald Guzmán looks great at the plate. Really great. Since being recalled before the trade deadline, he's 7-for-15 with a double, triple, home run, two RBI, and two walks. He's also only struck out four times.

Despite being the victim of a terrible called third strike by home plate umpire Adam Hamari on Thursday, Guzmán had an impressive two-out walk that allowed Elvis Andrus to follow with an RBI single.

Guzmán's at-bat quality has thoroughly improved and he is reaping the benefit of it now. Pitchers will adjust to his new approach at the plate. It's going to be on him to counter and stay ahead of opposing pitchers.

2. Nick Solak can hit. He's as close to a classic hitter if I've ever seen one. I don't want to call him a contact hitter, because he can drive the ball into the gaps. He has power in his clean stroke at the plate and could develop more consistent power as he continues to develop.

3. This may be an overreaction, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa should be in the discussion for a Gold Glove at season's end. I'm not saying he should win, but he deserves consideration. It doesn't matter where you put him because he turns in great defense every single game.

So far, Kiner-Falefa already owns a 0.5 defensive bWAR and accumulated 4 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) between third base and shortstop. Oakland's Matt Chapman is probably still the favorite to win the Gold Glove at third base in the American League, but Kiner-Falefa's defensive numbers are right there with Chapman.

Either way, he's easily been the Rangers' best defensive infielder throughout the season.

The Not So Good

1. We knew there were going to be growing pains with the younger players. So, none of this is an overreaction that the young players can't play. It's just tough to watch sometimes. Some of these guys are getting big league exposure before they were ready.

While Leody Taveras did reach base in two of the three games in Houston, he failed to record a hit. He looked a little overzealous at the plate and expanded the strike zone a few times.

Eli White made his Major League debut on Tuesday night and played again on Thursday, but did not reach base in seven plate appearances and was even caught stealing as a pinch runner. It's only the first two games of his Major League career, but I think we all hoped for something more positive to take away from those first couple of games.

2. It's tough to get inside the mind of a player with superstar potential. I just can't figure out what's going on with Joey Gallo.

After talking with manager Chris Woodward about it on more than one occasion over the past couple of weeks, a big part of it seems to be mental. After talking with Isiah Kiner-Falefa about the mental challenges of playing baseball in 2020, it could be more evidence to support my theory.

To add to any frustration, he's been the victim of some shoddy umpiring. He's been rung up on missed calls on multiple occasions. I believe with a younger player, that frustration just compounds the issue.

However, I do believe what's happening with Joey Gallo is more of a byproduct of playing baseball in 2020 rather than a new norm for him.

3. Lance Lynn wasn't dealt at the trade deadline, much to the dismay of many Rangers fans and supporters. Then to top it off, his first start after the deadline just so happens to be his worst start of the season.

However, what happened with his start on Thursday should have nothing to do with whether or not the Rangers should have pulled the trigger on a trade. Lynn could go out and not give up a run for the remainder of the season. On paper, the Rangers will still not get the same value in an offseason trade than they could have gotten on August 31.

It's unfortunate that Lynn's first start after the deadline was his worst of the season. But it could be something for the younger pitchers to watch and learn how to handle adversity on the mound.

