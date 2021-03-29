Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineups, Injury Report vs Brewers
The Texas Rangers play their first exhibition game with their fan in attendance at Globe Life Field.
Milwaukee Brewers (13-11-3) at Texas Rangers (14-10-3)
Monday, March 29, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open
Probables:
MIL: RHP Adrian Houser (0-0, 8.25 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-0, 2.57 ERA)
Broadcast
Monday night's game will only be available on 105.3 The Fan. Eric Nadel and Matt Hicks are on the call.
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- LF David Dahl
- RF Joey Gallo
- 2B Nick Solak
- 1B Nate Lowe
- DH Ronald Guzmán
- CF Leody Taveras
- C Jose Trevino
- 3B Charlie Culberson
Milwaukee Brewers Starting Lineup
- 2B Kolten Wong
- 1B Keston Hiura
- LF Christian Yelich
- DH Avisaíl García
- RF Jackie Bradley Jr.
- CF Lorenzo Cain
- C Omar Narváez
- 3B Orlando Arcia
- SS Luis Urías
Rangers Injury Report
- José Leclerc (elbow soreness): Rangers general manager Chris Young announced on Monday that Leclerc will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday. Typical recovery time for the surgery is 12-15 months.
- Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is not quite a week into a 3-4 week prognosis. He has begun a light rehab, but has yet to participate in any baseball activity.
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung had successful surgery last Monday, and is back in Arizona beginning his rehab. His estimated recovery time is 6-8 weeks.
- Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): Hernández will have a four-week follow-up MRI next week, at which point next steps will be determined.
- Willie Calhoun (groin tightness): Logged nine at-bats in a simulated game on Sunday in Surprise, and will continue to DH in camp games in the coming days. Calhoun will not be ready for Opening Day.
- Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin has been able to get back into game action with three Cactus League appearances. He is about one week behind Opening Day.
- Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. He will not be ready for Opening Day.
- Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez threw a live BP on Monday and is progressing well. He will not likely be ready until mid-April.
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.
- Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and go from there.
READ MORE: Odor Out: Inside Texas Rangers' Goodbye
READ MORE: BREAKING: José Leclerc to Undergo Tommy John Surgery
READ MORE: Breaking: Odor Is Out - Woodward Is In
Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.
Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook