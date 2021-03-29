Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineups, Injury Report vs Brewers

The Texas Rangers play their first exhibition game with their fan in attendance at Globe Life Field.
Author:
Publish date:

Milwaukee Brewers (13-11-3) at Texas Rangers (14-10-3)

Monday, March 29, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open

Probables:
MIL: RHP Adrian Houser (0-0, 8.25 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-0, 2.57 ERA)

Broadcast

Monday night's game will only be available on 105.3 The Fan. Eric Nadel and Matt Hicks are on the call.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. LF David Dahl
  3. RF Joey Gallo
  4. 2B Nick Solak
  5. 1B Nate Lowe
  6. DH Ronald Guzmán
  7. CF Leody Taveras
  8. C Jose Trevino
  9. 3B Charlie Culberson

Milwaukee Brewers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Kolten Wong
  2. 1B Keston Hiura
  3. LF Christian Yelich
  4. DH Avisaíl García
  5. RF Jackie Bradley Jr.
  6. CF Lorenzo Cain
  7. C Omar Narváez
  8. 3B Orlando Arcia
  9. SS Luis Urías

Rangers Injury Report

  • José Leclerc (elbow soreness): Rangers general manager Chris Young announced on Monday that Leclerc will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday. Typical recovery time for the surgery is 12-15 months.
  • Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is not quite a week into a 3-4 week prognosis. He has begun a light rehab, but has yet to participate in any baseball activity.
  • Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung had successful surgery last Monday, and is back in Arizona beginning his rehab. His estimated recovery time is 6-8 weeks.
  • Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): Hernández will have a four-week follow-up MRI next week, at which point next steps will be determined.
  • Willie Calhoun (groin tightness): Logged nine at-bats in a simulated game on Sunday in Surprise, and will continue to DH in camp games in the coming days. Calhoun will not be ready for Opening Day.
  • Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin has been able to get back into game action with three Cactus League appearances. He is about one week behind Opening Day.
  • Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. He will not be ready for Opening Day.
  • Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez threw a live BP on Monday and is progressing well. He will not likely be ready until mid-April.
  • Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.
  • Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and go from there.

READ MORE: Odor Out: Inside Texas Rangers' Goodbye

READ MORE: BREAKING: José Leclerc to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

READ MORE: Breaking: Odor Is Out - Woodward Is In

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.
Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

IMG_1589
Game Day

Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineups, Injury Report vs Brewers

USATSI_14593264_168388671_lowres (1)
News

Odor Out: Inside Texas Rangers' Goodbye

USATSI_14494795
News

BREAKING: José Leclerc to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

odor punch
News

BREAKING: Rangers Tell Rougned Odor He Won’t Make Roster

USATSI_15812419_168388671_lowres
News

COLUMN: Odor Uncertainty? Rangers Signs of Moving On

USATSI_10745336_168388671_lowres
News

Today in Texas Rangers History: Hosting Defending *Champions

USATSI_14629623_168388671_lowres (1)
News

Chris Woodward: Rougned Odor Not 'Definitively' On Rangers Opening Day Roster

scott-boras-2
News

Agent Boras On MLB Injuries: No DH In NL 'More Costly Than COVID'

USATSI_12431277_168388671_lowres
News

Today In Rangers History: The Ballpark's Long Goodbye