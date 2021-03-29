Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineups, Injury Report vs Brewers

The Texas Rangers play their first exhibition game with their fan in attendance at Globe Life Field.

Milwaukee Brewers (13-11-3) at Texas Rangers (14-10-3)

Monday, March 29, 2021

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Open

Probables:

MIL: RHP Adrian Houser (0-0, 8.25 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-0, 2.57 ERA)

Broadcast

Monday night's game will only be available on 105.3 The Fan. Eric Nadel and Matt Hicks are on the call.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa LF David Dahl RF Joey Gallo 2B Nick Solak 1B Nate Lowe DH Ronald Guzmán CF Leody Taveras C Jose Trevino 3B Charlie Culberson

Milwaukee Brewers Starting Lineup

2B Kolten Wong 1B Keston Hiura LF Christian Yelich DH Avisaíl García RF Jackie Bradley Jr. CF Lorenzo Cain C Omar Narváez 3B Orlando Arcia SS Luis Urías

Rangers Injury Report

José Leclerc (elbow soreness): Rangers general manager Chris Young announced on Monday that Leclerc will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday. Typical recovery time for the surgery is 12-15 months.

Rangers general manager Chris Young announced on Monday that Leclerc will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday. Typical recovery time for the surgery is 12-15 months. Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is not quite a week into a 3-4 week prognosis. He has begun a light rehab, but has yet to participate in any baseball activity.

Davis is not quite a week into a 3-4 week prognosis. He has begun a light rehab, but has yet to participate in any baseball activity. Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung had successful surgery last Monday, and is back in Arizona beginning his rehab. His estimated recovery time is 6-8 weeks.

Jung had successful surgery last Monday, and is back in Arizona beginning his rehab. His estimated recovery time is 6-8 weeks. Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): Hernández will have a four-week follow-up MRI next week, at which point next steps will be determined.

Hernández will have a four-week follow-up MRI next week, at which point next steps will be determined. Willie Calhoun (groin tightness): Logged nine at-bats in a simulated game on Sunday in Surprise, and will continue to DH in camp games in the coming days. Calhoun will not be ready for Opening Day.

Logged nine at-bats in a simulated game on Sunday in Surprise, and will continue to DH in camp games in the coming days. Calhoun will not be ready for Opening Day. Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin has been able to get back into game action with three Cactus League appearances. He is about one week behind Opening Day.

Martin has been able to get back into game action with three Cactus League appearances. He is about one week behind Opening Day. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. He will not be ready for Opening Day.

Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. He will not be ready for Opening Day. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez threw a live BP on Monday and is progressing well. He will not likely be ready until mid-April.

Rodríguez threw a live BP on Monday and is progressing well. He will not likely be ready until mid-April. Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.

The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady. Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and go from there.

