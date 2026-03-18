Rangers' 2026 Spring Breakout Roster Loaded With Talent Ready To Shine

Stacked with exactly half of the organizational top 30 prospects, the Texas Rangers are eyeing revenge in the Spring Breakout game after tying with the Giants prospects 5-5 in the 2025 edition of this event.

Led by two-way prospect Josh Owens, Yolfran Castillo, and Dylan Dreiling, the 2026 Rangers spring breakout roster is loaded from top to bottom.

Texas will take on the Royals on March 20 at 4 p.m. EST, 1 p.m. MST at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona.

One of the most intriguing players on the roster, and highest ranked according to mlb.com is Owens, who was drafted as a SS and RHP. The Rangers' 2025 third-round pick out of Johnson City, Tenn., spent nearly a month playing summer ball before transitioning to Single-A Hickory.

He threw four innings of shutout baseball (1 unearned run) over two starts while striking out six and walking two. While he thrived on the mound, he struggled with a .083/.083/.125 slash line over eight games and 24 at-bats. He played mostly at shortstop, with four total games at third and second base.

It's unclear what role he'll play in the Spring Breakout game.

Castillo is Texas' No. 8 prospect and the second-highest-ranked player on this roster. He started at second base, batting fifth in the 2025 edition of this game, and excelled immediately. He batted 2 for 3 with a run scored. He followed that up with a strong season between rookie ball and Single-A Hickory.

He batted .258 with 13 doubles and 29 stolen bases over 88 games with the two clubs.

Dylan Dreiling Is Looking To Impress After Sneaky-Good 2025 Campaign

ALEX HICKS JR./SPARTANBURG HERALD-JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rangers' second-highest-ranked outfield prospect, Dreiling, will participate in his second consecutive Spring Breakout event. Last time around, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI single. He struggled at times at the plate last season but finished with a .700 OPS with 21 doubles, 15 stolen bases, and 58 walks.

Texas' 2024 second-round-pick is entering his second full-professional season.

Rangers Elite Lefty Arm Making His Spring Breakout Debut After Impressive 2025 Campaign

Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The highest-ranked pitching prospect is Dalton Pence, No. 12. Pence shone with a 2.73 ERA over 31 games (18 starts) in his first professional season last year. The Rangers' 2024 11th-round pick has great strikeout stuff, 11.3 K/9, a low walk rate, 2.8 BB/9, and posted a 1.11 ERA over 14 games (11 starts) after being promoted to High-A Hub City.

Pence will be competing in his first spring breakout game and has a chance to put his name on the map with a strong performance.

Other top 30-ranked organizational prospects on the roster are two-way SS/RHP Seon-Jun Kim, No. 15, 2B/OF Elorky Rodriguez, No. 16, C Malcolm Moore, No. 18, 3B Jack Wheeler, No. 19, OF Paxton Kling, No. 21, OF Paulino Santana, No. 22, LHP Josh Trentadue, No. 23, OF Maxton Martin, No. 24, RHP Ismael Agreda, No. 28, OF Anthony Gutierrez, No. 29 and RHP Gavin Collyer, No. 30.