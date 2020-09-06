Rangers at Mariners Pre-Game Notes: Amid Youth Movement, Shin-Soo Choo Earning Place in Lineup
Chris Halicke
The Texas Rangers will try to snap a four-game skid as they take on the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon. Here's everything to get you ready for first pitch.
Texas Rangers (13-25) @ Seattle Mariners (17-22)
Sunday, September 6, 2020
3:10 p.m. CT
T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA
Roof Open
Probables
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-3, 8.59 ERA)
vs
SEA: RHP Justin Dunn (2-1, 4.33 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Seattle Mariners
TV: Root Sports Northwest
Radio: 710
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- CF Leody Taveras
- 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- LF Shin-Soo Choo
- 2B Nick Solak
- RF Joey Gallo
- C Jose Trevino
- 1B Ronald Guzmán
- DH Derek Dietrich
- SS Anderson Tejeda
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup
- SS J.P. Crawford
- 3B Ty France
- CF Kyle Lewis
- DH Kyle Seager
- 1B Evan White
- LF José Marmolejos
- RF Phillip Ervin
- 2B Shed Long Jr.
- C Joseph Odom
Injury Report
10-Day IL
- Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14
- Willie Calhoun (strained left hamstring): eligible August 30
- Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6
- Rougned Odor (right eye infection): eligible September 7
- Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16
45-Day IL
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27
- Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11
- José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13
- Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27
Rangers Roster Moves (9/6/20)
- LHP Joely Rodríguez placed on 10-day IL (left hamstring strain)
- RHP Jesse Chavez activated from 10-day IL (left toe sprain)
Amid Youth Movement, Shin-Soo Choo Earning Place in Lineup
The Rangers are letting the young guys play. Manager Chris Woodward doubled down on that on Saturday when he announced that veterans like Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor would not be in everyday roles for the final three weeks of the season.
However, one veteran has consistently been in the lineup over the past several games. Despite the youth of the team getting the lion's share of the playing time, Shin-Soo Choo has not only remained in the lineup, but has batted in key spots in the batting order. Sunday will be the second time in four games the 38-year-old outfielder will bat third in the Rangers' lineup.
"I love what Choo is doing, honestly," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "I love Choo's at-bats right now. I know before yesterday he hadn't had a ton of results, but his at-bat quality was really good. Even against a lefty, I had to choose one out of our three lefties yesterday and I chose him because of his at-bat quality."
Woodward did mention that once Willie Calhoun returns, Choo's playing time could decrease. Calhoun is among the young group of players the Rangers want to get as much work out of as possible. His presence could create a bit of a log jam where Woodward has to balance the future and players earning their playing time.
"I think when Willie gets back that might change," Woodward said. "The one thing I want to make clear to these guys is you're going to earn your playing time if you're playing well."
Sunday afternoon's bout with the Mariners is not the end of the series. The Rangers will remain in Seattle to finish this unconventional four-game series on Monday afternoon before they come home for a seven-game, six-day homestand.
Welcome to 2020.
