SI.com
Inside The Rangers
HomeGame DayProspectsNewsPodcasts
Search

Rangers at Mariners Pre-Game Notes: Amid Youth Movement, Shin-Soo Choo Earning Place in Lineup

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers will try to snap a four-game skid as they take on the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon. Here's everything to get you ready for first pitch.

Texas Rangers (13-25) @ Seattle Mariners (17-22)

Sunday, September 6, 2020
3:10 p.m. CT
T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA
Roof Open

Probables
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-3, 8.59 ERA)
vs
SEA: RHP Justin Dunn (2-1, 4.33 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Seattle Mariners
TV: Root Sports Northwest
Radio: 710

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. CF Leody Taveras
  2. 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  3. LF Shin-Soo Choo
  4. 2B Nick Solak
  5. RF Joey Gallo
  6. C Jose Trevino
  7. 1B Ronald Guzmán
  8. DH Derek Dietrich
  9. SS Anderson Tejeda

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

  1. SS J.P. Crawford
  2. 3B Ty France
  3. CF Kyle Lewis
  4. DH Kyle Seager
  5. 1B Evan White
  6. LF José Marmolejos
  7. RF Phillip Ervin
  8. 2B Shed Long Jr.
  9. C Joseph Odom

Injury Report

10-Day IL

  • Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14
  • Willie Calhoun (strained left hamstring): eligible August 30
  • Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6
  • Rougned Odor (right eye infection): eligible September 7
  • Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16

45-Day IL

  • Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27
  • Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11
  • José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13
  • Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

Rangers Roster Moves (9/6/20)

  • LHP Joely Rodríguez placed on 10-day IL (left hamstring strain)
  • RHP Jesse Chavez activated from 10-day IL (left toe sprain)

Amid Youth Movement, Shin-Soo Choo Earning Place in Lineup

The Rangers are letting the young guys play. Manager Chris Woodward doubled down on that on Saturday when he announced that veterans like Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor would not be in everyday roles for the final three weeks of the season.

However, one veteran has consistently been in the lineup over the past several games. Despite the youth of the team getting the lion's share of the playing time, Shin-Soo Choo has not only remained in the lineup, but has batted in key spots in the batting order. Sunday will be the second time in four games the 38-year-old outfielder will bat third in the Rangers' lineup.

"I love what Choo is doing, honestly," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "I love Choo's at-bats right now. I know before yesterday he hadn't had a ton of results, but his at-bat quality was really good. Even against a lefty, I had to choose one out of our three lefties yesterday and I chose him because of his at-bat quality."

Woodward did mention that once Willie Calhoun returns, Choo's playing time could decrease. Calhoun is among the young group of players the Rangers want to get as much work out of as possible. His presence could create a bit of a log jam where Woodward has to balance the future and players earning their playing time.

"I think when Willie gets back that might change," Woodward said. "The one thing I want to make clear to these guys is you're going to earn your playing time if you're playing well."

Sunday afternoon's bout with the Mariners is not the end of the series. The Rangers will remain in Seattle to finish this unconventional four-game series on Monday afternoon before they come home for a seven-game, six-day homestand.

Welcome to 2020.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Anderson Tejeda Hits First Career Home Run from Right Side; Rangers Lose Fourth Straight

The Texas Rangers dropped their fourth straight, but Anderson Tejeda joined some great company with his seventh inning home run.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Mariners Pre-Game Notes: Kluber, Leclerc, Santana Shutdown as Focus Sharply Shifts Toward Youth

The Texas Rangers plan to give the younger players an extended look for the remainder of the season, which means veteran like Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus may not be in everyday roles.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Mariners Pre-Game Notes: Kyle Cody, John King to Pitch on Friday Night

The Texas Rangers travel to Seattle to begin an unconventional four-game weekend series on Friday night.

Chris Halicke

North Texas Nine Podcast: Rangers Trade Deadline Reaction, Fan Q&A with Roy White III

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest Roy White III as he joins Texas Rangers beat writer Chris Halicke to break down the trade deadline.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Astros Series Recap: The Good and the Not So Good

Here are some observations from the Texas Rangers losing two of three games in Houston.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Astros Pre-Game Notes: Woodward Happy to Still Have Lynn, Impressed with Guzmán's Performance

Two of baseball's marquee pitchers will face off on Thursday afternoon in the rubber match between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Kiner-Falefa Finding Success Despite Numerous Challenges of Playing Baseball in 2020

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been one of the Texas Rangers' most consistent players in 2020. However, whether it's no fans in the stands or life on the road, the season has been filled with a myriad of challenges.

Chris Halicke

"I Think We Could Surprise Some People" Rangers' Youth Eager for Playing Time Down the Stretch

After trading away three veterans, the Texas Rangers are giving their younger players expanded roles down the stretch.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' GM Jon Daniels Says Next Year's Budget Will Be Down From 2020's Initial Payroll

With Texas Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels confirming a smaller budget in 2021, we take a closer look at what decisions the Rangers will face this winter.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Hold Onto Lance Lynn and Joey Gallo, Trade Chirinos and Frazier at Deadline

Despite a flurry of rumors, the Texas Rangers decided not to trade Lance Lynn or Joey Gallo.

Kade Kistner