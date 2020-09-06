Rangers at Mariners Pre-Game Notes: Amid Youth Movement, Shin-Soo Choo Earning Place in Lineup

The Texas Rangers will try to snap a four-game skid as they take on the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon. Here's everything to get you ready for first pitch.

Texas Rangers (13-25) @ Seattle Mariners (17-22)

Sunday, September 6, 2020

3:10 p.m. CT

T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA

Roof Open

Probables

TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-3, 8.59 ERA)

vs

SEA: RHP Justin Dunn (2-1, 4.33 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Radio: 710

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Leody Taveras 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa LF Shin-Soo Choo 2B Nick Solak RF Joey Gallo C Jose Trevino 1B Ronald Guzmán DH Derek Dietrich SS Anderson Tejeda

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

SS J.P. Crawford 3B Ty France CF Kyle Lewis DH Kyle Seager 1B Evan White LF José Marmolejos RF Phillip Ervin 2B Shed Long Jr. C Joseph Odom

Injury Report

10-Day IL

Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14

eligible August 14 Willie Calhoun (strained left hamstring): eligible August 30

eligible August 30 Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6

eligible September 6 Rougned Odor (right eye infection): eligible September 7

eligible September 7 Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16

45-Day IL

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27

eligible May 27 Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11

eligible September 11 José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13

eligible September 13 Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

Rangers Roster Moves (9/6/20)

LHP Joely Rodríguez placed on 10-day IL (left hamstring strain)

RHP Jesse Chavez activated from 10-day IL (left toe sprain)

Amid Youth Movement, Shin-Soo Choo Earning Place in Lineup

The Rangers are letting the young guys play. Manager Chris Woodward doubled down on that on Saturday when he announced that veterans like Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor would not be in everyday roles for the final three weeks of the season.

However, one veteran has consistently been in the lineup over the past several games. Despite the youth of the team getting the lion's share of the playing time, Shin-Soo Choo has not only remained in the lineup, but has batted in key spots in the batting order. Sunday will be the second time in four games the 38-year-old outfielder will bat third in the Rangers' lineup.

"I love what Choo is doing, honestly," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "I love Choo's at-bats right now. I know before yesterday he hadn't had a ton of results, but his at-bat quality was really good. Even against a lefty, I had to choose one out of our three lefties yesterday and I chose him because of his at-bat quality."

Woodward did mention that once Willie Calhoun returns, Choo's playing time could decrease. Calhoun is among the young group of players the Rangers want to get as much work out of as possible. His presence could create a bit of a log jam where Woodward has to balance the future and players earning their playing time.

"I think when Willie gets back that might change," Woodward said. "The one thing I want to make clear to these guys is you're going to earn your playing time if you're playing well."

Sunday afternoon's bout with the Mariners is not the end of the series. The Rangers will remain in Seattle to finish this unconventional four-game series on Monday afternoon before they come home for a seven-game, six-day homestand.

Welcome to 2020.

