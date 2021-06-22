Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search
Rangers Pregame: Andy Ibáñez Recalled, In Starting Lineup vs A's

Rangers Pregame: Andy Ibáñez Recalled, In Starting Lineup vs A's

The Texas Rangers look to snap a six-game skid as they host the Oakland Athletics for the first time this season.
Author:
Publish date:

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers look to snap a six-game skid as they host the Oakland Athletics for the first time this season.

Oakland Athletics (44-29) at Texas Rangers (25-46)

Monday, June 21, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
OAK: RHP Frankie Montas (7-6, 4.21 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (4-0, 2.09 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Oakland Athletics
TV: NBC Sports California
Radio: KNEW 960, A's Cast

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. 3B Brock Holt
  3. CF Adolis García
  4. RF Joey Gallo
  5. 1B Nate Lowe
  6. 2B Andy Ibáñez
  7. DH Willie Calhoun
  8. LF Eli White
  9. C Jose Trevino

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

  1. LF Tony Kemp
  2. RF Mark Canha
  3. 1B Matt Olson
  4. CF Ramón Laureano
  5. DH Mitch Moreland
  6. 2B Jed Lowrie
  7. SS Elvis Andrus
  8. C Sean Murphy
  9. 3B Chad Pinder

Rangers Roster Moves

  • INF Andy Ibáñez recalled from Triple-A Round Rock
  • OF Jason Martin optioned to Round Rock

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • David Dahl (left rib cage contusion, back tightness): Dahl is playing a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock, which began on Saturday.

60-Day Injured List

  • Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara will have a follow-up visit this month with no throwing in the interim.
  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood will not throw for two weeks, and then begin an extensive throwing program. He is expected to be out at least two months.

Rangers Minor League Injuries

  • Evan Carter (Low-A Down East): Just recently went on the Injured List with lower-back stiffness.
  • Justin Foscue (High-A Hickory): What was initially thought to be only a few days, Foscue is still dealing with a rib contusion.
  • Joe Palumbo (Triple-A Round Rock): Working his way back from a back strain.
  • Tyler Phillips (Double-A Frisco): Phillips was shut down for a week and will rehab toward return.
  • Alex Speas (Double-A Frisco): Diagnosed with right elbow inflammation…no throwing for at least another week, then will be re-evaluated.
  • Davis Wendzel (Double-A Frisco): Sustained a fracture of hamate bone in left wrist on May 25. His prognosis is about 6 weeks.

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

USATSI_11198524_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: A Grand Slam For The Ages

Mar 28, 2021; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Andy Ibanez bats against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of a spring training game at Surprise Stadium.
Game Day

Rangers Pregame: Andy Ibáñez Recalled, In Starting Lineup vs A's

Jun 2, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (24) is pulled by manager Chris Woodward (8) ahead of catcher Jonah Heim (28) in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
News

Woodward On Rangers' Struggles: "The Fans Need To Know What's Happening"

Jun 20, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (13) follows through on a swing for a home run in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Inside The Numbers: Rangers Lose Sixth Straight As They Are Swept By Twins

texasrangersjerseymural (1)
News

Rangers History Today: Franco's Path To A Batting Title

Jun 16, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of a Father's Day message on the third base bag in the second inning of a game between the Texas Rangers and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Game Day

Rangers vs Twins: Father's Day Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Jun 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts to a called strike during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

'We Need To Play Better Baseball': Rangers Squander Early Opportunity In 3-2 Loss To Twins

Aug 5, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) celebrates with third base coach Tony Beasley after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field.
News

Rangers History Today: Mazara, Moreland Go Deep In St. Louis

Jun 18, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak (15) hits a single in the tenth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Twins: Starting Lineup, Injury Report