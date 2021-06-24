Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search
Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers close out a four-game set with the Oakland A's, as they look to win their first series since May 21-23 against the Houston Astros.
Author:
Publish date:

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers close out a four-game set with the Oakland A's, as they look to win their first series since May 21-23 against the Houston Astros.

Oakland Athletics (45-31) at Texas Rangers (27-47)

Thursday, June 24, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
OAK: RHP Chris Bassitt (7-2, 3.40 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (2-2, 2.93 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Oakland Athletics
TV: NBC Sports California
Radio: KNEW 960, A's Cast

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. 1B Nate Lowe
  3. CF Adolis García
  4. RF Joey Gallo
  5. LF Eli White
  6. DH Willie Calhoun
  7. 2B Nick Solak
  8. 3B Andy Ibáñez
  9. C Jose Trevino

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

  1. LF Mark Canha
  2. 3B Matt Chapman
  3. 1B Matt Olson
  4. DH Ramón Laureano
  5. RF Chad Pinder
  6. 2B Jed Lowrie
  7. SS Elvis Andrus
  8. CF Skye Bolt
  9. C Aramis Garcia

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • David Dahl (left rib cage contusion, back tightness): Dahl started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, but it was transferred to Double-A Frisco on Wednesday.

60-Day Injured List

  • Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara will have a follow-up visit this month with no throwing in the interim.
  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood is in an extensive throwing program. He is expected to be out at least two months.

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Jun 23, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Eli White (41) and center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) and right fielder Joey Gallo (13) and third baseman Brock Holt (16) and first baseman Nate Lowe (30) celebrate the win against the Oakland Athletics during the game at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Jun 23, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

García Clubs Two Homers As Rangers Upend A's 5-3

Jun 22, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett de Geus (56) pitches in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Call Up Joe Barlow, DFA Brett de Geus

Aug 24, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of Globe Life Park the former home of the Texas Rangers during the game between the Rangers and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers History Today: Familiar Faces In Matchup With A's

Jun 22, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Sergio Romo (54) is checked for foreign substances by umpire Dan Iassogna (58)after the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Routed By A's, Romo Drops Pants During Foreign Substance Check

USATSI_14171172_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: A Managerial Carousel

Jun 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe (30) hits a double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs A's On YouTube: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) forces out Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) at second base in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park.
News

'I Want To Win': Isiah Kiner-Falefa Discusses Rangers' Potential Pursuit Of Free Agent Shortstops

Jun 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) tips his helmet before his at bat in the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
News

Elvis Andrus Reflects On 'Great Memories' With Rangers In Return To Texas