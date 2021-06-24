Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers close out a four-game set with the Oakland A's, as they look to win their first series since May 21-23 against the Houston Astros.
The Texas Rangers close out a four-game set with the Oakland A's, as they look to win their first series since May 21-23 against the Houston Astros.
Oakland Athletics (45-31) at Texas Rangers (27-47)
Thursday, June 24, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
OAK: RHP Chris Bassitt (7-2, 3.40 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (2-2, 2.93 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Oakland Athletics
TV: NBC Sports California
Radio: KNEW 960, A's Cast
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 1B Nate Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- RF Joey Gallo
- LF Eli White
- DH Willie Calhoun
- 2B Nick Solak
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
- C Jose Trevino
Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup
- LF Mark Canha
- 3B Matt Chapman
- 1B Matt Olson
- DH Ramón Laureano
- RF Chad Pinder
- 2B Jed Lowrie
- SS Elvis Andrus
- CF Skye Bolt
- C Aramis Garcia
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- David Dahl (left rib cage contusion, back tightness): Dahl started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, but it was transferred to Double-A Frisco on Wednesday.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara will have a follow-up visit this month with no throwing in the interim.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood is in an extensive throwing program. He is expected to be out at least two months.
More on SI's Inside The Rangers:
- García Clubs Two Homers As Rangers Upend A's 5-3
- Rangers Call Up Joe Barlow, DFA Brett de Geus
- 'I Want To Win': Isiah Kiner-Falefa Discusses Rangers' Potential Pursuit Of Free Agent Shortstops
Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook