Rangers vs Red Sox: Texas' COVID-19 Outbreak, Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers added three more players to the COVID IL before their rubber match with the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Texas Rangers (43-80) at Boston Red Sox (70-55)

Monday, August 23, 2021

12:10 PM CT

Fenway Park | Boston, MA

Probables:

TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (3-10, 4.88 ERA)

vs

BOS: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.91 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Boston Red Sox

TV: NESN, MLB Network

Radio: WEEI, WCCM 1490, WAMG

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

3B Yonny Hernandez SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Adolis García 1B Nathaniel Lowe CF DJ Peters LF Jason Martin 2B Nick Solak DH Andy Ibáñez C Jose Trevino

NOTE: Jonah Heim was initially in Monday's lineup, catching and batting fifth. However, according to Rangers PR, the team made him a late scratch due to "health and safety protocols".

Boston Red Sox Starting Lineup

2B Enrique Hernández LF Kyle Schwarber DH J.D. Martinez SS Xander Bogaerts 3B Rafael Devers RF Hunter Renfroe C Kevin Plawecki CF Alex Verdugo 1B Bobby Dalbec

Rangers COVID-19 Outbreak, Roster Moves

After adding Charlie Culberson to the COVID IL on Friday, the Rangers have gone through further contact tracing and testing. On Monday, three more players joined Culberson:

RHP Drew Anderson

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

INF Brock Holt

In response, the Rangers recalled 1B/DH Curtis Terry and LHP Wes Benjamin on Monday. The Rangers will play with only 25 players on Monday, and will make an additional roster move prior to Tuesday night's game to fill the active roster. When a player is put on the COVID IL, they are also removed from the club's 40-man roster. So the Rangers are currently at 36 players as of Monday.

Both Anderson and Holt disclosed with the club that they are vaccinated. Of the three added to the COVID IL on Monday, only Holt is experiencing symptoms, which are mild. Culberson reported that he is feeling much better than he was when went on the COVID IL on Friday.

With Foltynewicz on the COVID IL, the new probables for this week's series in Cleveland are:

Tuesday: LHP Taylor Hearn

LHP Taylor Hearn Wednesday: RHP Spencer Howard

RHP Spencer Howard Thursday: RHP Dane Dunning

All three pitchers are on some sort of limit, which means the Rangers might have to rely on the bullpen. Woodward said the 26th man they bring up will be a pitcher, but the Rangers need all three pitchers to be able to go near the maximum limit.

Woodward confirmed that Hearn can go between 65-80 pitches, depending on how he's feeling. Howard can't quite go that far, but should be able to go around four innings. If the bullpen isn't too taxed on Thursday, the Rangers will likely keep Dunning at his limit. The highest number of pitches he's thrown this season is 89, and Dunning has only hit 80 pitches four times in 22 starts.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Joe Barlow (right index finger blister): Manager Chris Woodward said on Friday that if the team was in a different position in the standings, Barlow would probably be able to pitch through the issue. He added there was no need to push it.

Manager Chris Woodward said on Friday that if the team was in a different position in the standings, Barlow would probably be able to pitch through the issue. He added there was no need to push it. Eli White (right elbow strain): White's elbow was described as a flexor strain by Chris Woodward, and said the club is in a "wait and see" mode for about another weel before deciding what the best plan is for his rehab. With the short amount of time left in the season, time is running out for White to make a case for playing time next year.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara started for Double-A Frisco on Sunday night. It was his first injury rehabilitation outing since being placed on the injured list on May 9. He underwent surgery to repair an aneurysm in his right shoulder. If all goes well, his next outing is tentatively scheduled for Friday, August 27 for Triple-A Round Rock in Albuquerque.

Arihara started for Double-A Frisco on Sunday night. It was his first injury rehabilitation outing since being placed on the injured list on May 9. He underwent surgery to repair an aneurysm in his right shoulder. If all goes well, his next outing is tentatively scheduled for Friday, August 27 for Triple-A Round Rock in Albuquerque. Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.

Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined. Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering slowly. He was initially ahead of schedule, but suffered a minor setback. He did, however, take part in batting practice prior to Wednesday night's game and again on Friday in Frisco, which is a positive sign. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.

Calhoun is recovering slowly. He was initially ahead of schedule, but suffered a minor setback. He did, however, take part in batting practice prior to Wednesday night's game and again on Friday in Frisco, which is a positive sign. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. John King (left shoulder inflammation): King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21.

King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook