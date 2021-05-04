Rangers vs Twins: Starting Lineup, Injury Report, Gibson's Return to Minnesota
Texas Rangers (13-17) at Minnesota Twins (11-16)
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
6:40 PM CT
Target Field | Minneapolis, MN
Probables:
TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.16 ERA)
vs
MIN: LHP J.A. Happ (2-0, 1.96 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Minnesota Twins
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: WCCO, Audacy, The Wolf, TIBN, Twins (Sp)
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 2B Nick Solak
- 1B Nate Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- DH Joey Gallo
- LF Willie Calhoun
- 3B Charlie Culberson
- RF David Dahl
- C Jonah Heim
Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup
- RF Max Kepler
- 3B Josh Donaldson
- CF Byron Buxton
- DH Nelson Cruz
- 2B Jorge Polanco
- C Mitch Garver
- LF Jake Cave
- 1B Willians Astudillo
- SS Andrelton Simmons
Kyle Gibson's Return to the Twin Cities
The Rangers will start Kyle Gibson on Tuesday night, who won 67 games from 2013-2019 for the Twins. He expressed some of his thoughts on coming back to a place where he spent the vast majority of his big league career.
"It feels good to be back. Even just flying in last night, seeing the skyline and seeing the landmarks I got used to seeing every time we landed back here in Minnesota after a road trip was pretty cool. Then on the drive in, I drove past the exit I used to always get off at to go home when I was here. It's cool to see those things. It's cool to be back. [Definitely] a different scene from the third base dugout, but it's been cool to walk out there and see the sights.
"As for [Tuesday], I'm sure there will be nerves, anxiety and a little bit of excitement to be back out on the mound that I spent a lot of time on. I'm really looking forward to it."
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation): As of now, the Rangers don't seem concerned that the injury is serious.
- Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is at the Rangers alternate training site, where he is continuing to get his timing back. He could be activated after the Rangers return home on Friday, but that decision is still up in the air.
- Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): Less than an hour before first pitch on Tuesday, the Rangers moved Holt to the IL retroactive to May 3. While we are waiting on word from the club, this may be a carryover from the injury he had earlier this season.
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. He will be able to DH in about 8 weeks.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is now out of a walking boot. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.
