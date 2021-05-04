Rangers vs Twins: Starting Lineup, Injury Report, Gibson's Return to Minnesota

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

6:40 PM CT

Target Field | Minneapolis, MN

Probables:

TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.16 ERA)

vs

MIN: LHP J.A. Happ (2-0, 1.96 ERA)

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Minnesota Twins

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: WCCO, Audacy, The Wolf, TIBN, Twins (Sp)

The Rangers will start Kyle Gibson on Tuesday night, who won 67 games from 2013-2019 for the Twins. He expressed some of his thoughts on coming back to a place where he spent the vast majority of his big league career.

"It feels good to be back. Even just flying in last night, seeing the skyline and seeing the landmarks I got used to seeing every time we landed back here in Minnesota after a road trip was pretty cool. Then on the drive in, I drove past the exit I used to always get off at to go home when I was here. It's cool to see those things. It's cool to be back. [Definitely] a different scene from the third base dugout, but it's been cool to walk out there and see the sights.

"As for [Tuesday], I'm sure there will be nerves, anxiety and a little bit of excitement to be back out on the mound that I spent a lot of time on. I'm really looking forward to it."