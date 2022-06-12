Pregame Notes: Rangers, White Sox, Finish Series
The Texas Rangers conclude their three-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Sunday after beating the White Sox, 11-9, in 10 innings on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
Texas Rangers (27-31) at Chicago White Sox (27-30)
Sunday, June 12, 2022
1:10 PM CT
Guaranteed Rate Field | Chicago, IL
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Jon Gray (1-3, 5.28)
Vs
CLE: RHP Michael Kopech (2-2, 1.94)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD-FM, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Chicago White Sox
TV: NBCSCH
Radio: WMVP 1000 AM, WRTO 1200
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. DH Adolis García
4. RF Kole Calhoun
5. C Jonah Heim
6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
7. 3B Ezequiel Duran
8. LF Zach Reks
9. CF Eli White
Rangers History Today: The Dawn of Interleague Play
Back in 1997, interleague play was a novelty, and the Rangers had the chance to take the lid off of a 'first' in MLB history
Rangers Impressed by Joe Barlow's Ninth-Inning Approach
Texas's closer has already matched his saves total from 2021 and has converted his last two save chances after a blown save on June 3
Rangers Rally To Beat White Sox
Texas scored four times in the 10th inning to even its series at the Chicago White Sox
-
Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup
1. LF AJ Pollock
2. DH Andrew Vaughn
3. CF Luis Robert
4. 1B José Abreu
5. 3B Jake Burger
6. RF Adam engel
7. 2B Leury Garcia
8. C Reese McGuire
8. SS Danny Mendick
-
In the News
Rangers’ Michael Young No. 1? Hello Marcus Semien
Glenn Otto Needs to Avoid Doing ‘Too Much’
Rangers Prospects of the Month for May
Jack Leiter roughed up in last start at Frisco
Rangers rally to beat White Sox
Rangers History: Nolan Ryan throws his sixth no-hitter
-
Transactions
June 12
None
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
INF Josh H. Smith placed on 10-day Injured List with shoulder injury (June 4). He is eligible to return on June 14.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.
RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return. He is rehabbing at Triple A Round Rock.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.