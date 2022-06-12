Pregame Notes: Rangers, White Sox, Finish Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Sunday’s matchup between Texas and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field

The Texas Rangers conclude their three-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Sunday after beating the White Sox, 11-9, in 10 innings on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Texas Rangers (27-31) at Chicago White Sox (27-30)

Sunday, June 12, 2022

1:10 PM CT

Guaranteed Rate Field | Chicago, IL

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (1-3, 5.28)

Vs

CLE: RHP Michael Kopech (2-2, 1.94)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD-FM, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Chicago White Sox

TV: NBCSCH

Radio: WMVP 1000 AM, WRTO 1200

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Adolis García

4. RF Kole Calhoun

5. C Jonah Heim

6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. LF Zach Reks

9. CF Eli White

-

Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup

1. LF AJ Pollock

2. DH Andrew Vaughn

3. CF Luis Robert

4. 1B José Abreu

5. 3B Jake Burger

6. RF Adam engel

7. 2B Leury Garcia

8. C Reese McGuire

8. SS Danny Mendick

-

In the News

Rangers’ Michael Young No. 1? Hello Marcus Semien

Glenn Otto Needs to Avoid Doing ‘Too Much’

Rangers Prospects of the Month for May

Jack Leiter roughed up in last start at Frisco

Rangers rally to beat White Sox

Rangers History: Nolan Ryan throws his sixth no-hitter

-

Transactions

June 12

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

INF Josh H. Smith placed on 10-day Injured List with shoulder injury (June 4). He is eligible to return on June 14.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return. He is rehabbing at Triple A Round Rock.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.