Rangers vs White Sox Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, More Roster Cuts

The Texas Rangers are seeking their third straight win in Cactus League play as they host the Chicago White Sox at Surprise Stadium on Wednesday.

Chicago White Sox (5-1) at Texas Rangers (2-1-1)

Wednesday, March 23, 2021
1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:
CWS: RHP Lance Lynn (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
Radio: MLB.com

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Marcus Semien
  2. SS Corey Seager
  3. C Mitch Garver
  4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  5. CF Adolis García
  6. LF Brad Miller
  7. 3B Andy Ibáñez
  8. DH Willie Calhoun
  9. RF Jake Marisnick

Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup

  1. SS Leury García
  2. CF Luis Robert
  3. 1B José Abreu
  4. DH Eloy Jiménez
  5. C Yasmani Grandal
  6. RF Andrew Vaughn
  7. 3B Romy Gonzalez
  8. LF Yoelqui Céspedes
  9. 2B Jose Rodriguez
Rangers Roster Moves

  • RHP Demarcus Evans and RHP Yerry Rodriguez optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

57 players remain in Rangers big league camp. From the start of the season until May 1, active rosters will be set at 28 players to aid with player safety after a shortened spring training.

Rangers Injury Update

  • RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Both are expected to return in mid-to-late June, with Leclerc slightly ahead of Hernández.
  • 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) is in his baseball rehab training, and is a few days away from full-speed baseball activity.
  • OF Eli White (elbow surgery) is ahead of schedule in his throwing program. He is able to hit in spring training games and could return to the outfield in the coming days. He is able to throw to bases at the moment.
  • C Sam Huff, LHP John King and OF Steele Walker are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch.
  • INF Josh Smith was scratched prior Saturday's game against Milwaukee with ankle soreness, but has made two Cactus League appearances since then.

