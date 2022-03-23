Rangers vs White Sox Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, More Roster Cuts

The Texas Rangers are seeking their third straight win in Cactus League play as they host the Chicago White Sox at Surprise Stadium on Wednesday.

Chicago White Sox (5-1) at Texas Rangers (2-1-1)

Wednesday, March 23, 2021

1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)

Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:

CWS: RHP Lance Lynn (0-0, -.-- ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

Radio: MLB.com

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien SS Corey Seager C Mitch Garver 1B Nathaniel Lowe CF Adolis García LF Brad Miller 3B Andy Ibáñez DH Willie Calhoun RF Jake Marisnick

Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup

SS Leury García CF Luis Robert 1B José Abreu DH Eloy Jiménez C Yasmani Grandal RF Andrew Vaughn 3B Romy Gonzalez LF Yoelqui Céspedes 2B Jose Rodriguez

Rangers Roster Moves

RHP Demarcus Evans and RHP Yerry Rodriguez optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

57 players remain in Rangers big league camp. From the start of the season until May 1, active rosters will be set at 28 players to aid with player safety after a shortened spring training.

RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Both are expected to return in mid-to-late June, with Leclerc slightly ahead of Hernández.

3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) is in his baseball rehab training, and is a few days away from full-speed baseball activity.

OF Eli White (elbow surgery) is ahead of schedule in his throwing program. He is able to hit in spring training games and could return to the outfield in the coming days. He is able to throw to bases at the moment.

C Sam Huff, LHP John King and OF Steele Walker are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch.

INF Josh Smith was scratched prior Saturday's game against Milwaukee with ankle soreness, but has made two Cactus League appearances since then.

Make sure to like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook