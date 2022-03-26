Rangers Defeat Royals, 8-4; Win Fifth Straight in Spring Training

Since starting Cactus League play with a 0-1-1 record, the Texas Rangers have forgotten how to lose.

The Texas Rangers powered their way past the Kansas City Royals on Friday afternoon in Surprise, winning by a score of 8-4. The Rangers' victory simultaneously snapped Kansas City’s five-game winning streak while extending their own winning streak to five games.

During the past five games, the Rangers offense has scored a total of 54 runs, posted a .374 average, smashed 14 home runs and recorded 33 extra-base hits.

The Rangers wasted no time by getting on the board in the top of the first inning. Brad Miller, who was signed after the start of camp, launched the first pitch of the game to the top of the berm in right field for a solo home run. Eli White later followed a Nathaniel Lowe single with a two-run blast that gave Texas an early 3-0 lead.

White, who started in center field, added a double in the fourth inning as part of a two-hit afternoon. It was his first appearance in the field after being limited to DH duties to start spring training as he completed his offseason throwing program (elbow surgery in 2021).

Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Eli White (left) Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Ezequiel Duran Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Nathaniel Lowe

The Rangers also put up multiple runs in the fourth and sixth innings, highlighted by a two-run homer by top-100 prospect Ezequiel Duran in the latter frame. Duran, who was acquired in the Joey Gallo trade last season, finished with a game-high three RBI, as he drove in an additional run with an RBI single in the fourth.

Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning made his second start of the Cactus League, giving up one run on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. With Friday's outing, he became the Rangers' first starting pitcher to work into the third inning this spring. Dunning was scoreless through his first two innings, recording a strikeout of mega-prospect Bobby Witt Jr. in the opening frame. He was removed after surrendering a two-out RBI double to Ryan O’Hearn in the third.

The Rangers will travel to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick Saturday to take on the Colorado Rockies. Rangers southpaw LHP Taylor Hearn (1-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start against Rockies lefty Austin Gomber (0-0, -.--). First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT.