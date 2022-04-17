Skip to main content

'I Didn't Think We Were Good At All': Rangers Fall To 2-6 in Loss to Angels

The Texas Rangers failed to put anything together in an ugly loss at home against the Los Angeles Angels.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers fell to the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday by a score of 7-2, dropping their record to 2-6 to begin the season.

The Rangers failed to get much of anything going on either side of the ball. The lineup recorded six hits on the night, with just one going for extra bases—an RBI double by Marcus Semien in the third inning. The second run of the game came from the very next batter with a Corey Seager sacrifice fly after Semien stole third base.

After that two-run third inning, the Rangers mustered only one hit.

"I didn't think we were good at all, at any point in the game," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "We did not do anything to really put any pressure on them offensively. We fell for every trap that we talked about to avoid before the game. It wasn't surprising to see the lack of production."

Noah Syndergaard, a Dallas-area native, started on the mound for the Angels. He ended up logging six innings, preserving the Los Angeles bullpen.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back after Friday night's loss as they host the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field

By Chris Halicke6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Seager Makes History, But Rangers Blow Another Lead in Loss To Angels

By Chris Halicke22 hours ago
22 hours ago
Jul 24, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; A general view of a Martin Luther King Jr. quote on the back of a shirt of the Texas Rangers before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Jackie Robinson Day, Starting Lineups, Injury Report

As Major League Baseball celebrates the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, the Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.

By Chris HalickeApr 15, 2022
Apr 15, 2022
Apr 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) doubles to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien

Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Hearn

Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) singles during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager

While the Rangers offense had a rough night, it's been the more consistent part of the team through the first eight games of the season. On the other hand, Texas' pitching has been wildly inconsistent. In addition, the bullpen has been heavily taxed early on. Part of it is due to protecting the health of the starting rotation after a truncated spring training. However, the bullpen has failed to execute as well.

Starter Taylor Hearn was unable to give the bullpen a break, going only 3 2/3 innings. After starting with two efficient innings, Hearn walked the No. 8 hitter to lead off the third and the inning snowballed on him. The Angels lineup forced Hearn to throw 34 pitches in the frame while they plated three runs.

"Physically, everything was feeling good," Hearn said about the third inning. "It was just more so getting in leverage counts and I just couldn't put them away. They were just spoiling pitches. ... That's a really good lineup. But with me walking the 8-hole, that's not acceptable."

Greg Holland and Joe Barlow both allowed home runs in relief, which now gives the Texas bullpen a total of 11 home runs surrendered in eight games. Matt Moore, who was selected from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, was able to cover two innings out of the bullpen.

What's Next?

The Rangers (2-6) wrap up their four-game series with the Angels (5-4) on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field. Texas left-hander Martín Pérez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to square off with Angels southpaw José Suarez (0-1, 4.15 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:37 p.m. CT.

Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Report

By Chris Halicke6 hours ago
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Seager Makes History, But Rangers Blow Another Lead in Loss To Angels

By Chris Halicke22 hours ago
Jul 24, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; A general view of a Martin Luther King Jr. quote on the back of a shirt of the Texas Rangers before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Jackie Robinson Day, Starting Lineups, Injury Report

By Chris HalickeApr 15, 2022
May 7, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers' Chris Woodward: 'The Game Needs A Change' From Baseball's Unwritten Rules

By Chris HalickeApr 15, 2022
Oct 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows through on his three-run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Slam Shohei; Can They Break 8-Year 'Losing' Streak?

By Richie WhittApr 15, 2022
Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows thorough on his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers' Jonah Heim Hits First Grand Slam Against Shohei Ohtani in 10-5 Win

By Chris HalickeApr 15, 2022
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Dennis Santana (56) delivers a pitch to the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Add Pitcher To COVID IL, Make Several Roster Moves

By Chris HalickeApr 14, 2022
Sep 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) slides into second base with Texas Rangers second baseman Andy Ibanez (77) covering during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Facing Shohei Ohtani

By Chris HalickeApr 14, 2022