Rangers vs Orioles: Starting Lineups, Minor League Recap, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to snap a five-game skid as they take on the 104-loss Baltimore Orioles.

Texas Rangers (55-98) at Baltimore Orioles (49-104)

Friday, September 24, 2021

6:05 PM CT

Camden Yards | Baltimore, MD

Probables:

TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (0-4, 6.86 ERA)

vs

BAL: LHP Alexander Wells (1-3, 7.96 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Baltimore Orioles

TV: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Radio: 105.7 The Fan, O's Radio

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa DH Andy Ibáñez RF Adolis García 1B Nathaniel Lowe 2B Nick Solak 3B Charlie Culberson LF DJ Peters C Jonah Heim CF Leody Taveras

Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup

CF Cedric Mullins 1B Ryan Mountcastle LF Austin Hays DH Trey Mancini C Pedro Severino RF Ryan McKenna 2B Pat Valaika SS Richie Martin 3B Kelvin Gutierrez

Rangers Minor League Recap

Triple-A Round Rock erased a 6-0 deficit in the final three innings of Thursday night’s 7-6, walk-off win over the Tacoma Rainiers, jumping out to a 1-0 start in the Triple-A Final Stretch run.

Domingo Leyba tallied a game-high three hits in four at-bats, including a solo home run in the seventh inning. Josh Jung blasted a three-run homer in the eighth inning, his 17th of the season. Through 27 games with the Express, Jung is slashing .333/.426/.638/1.064 with seven home runs, 11 doubles and 18 RBI.

With Round Rock trailing 6-4 in the 9th inning, Sam Huff laced a pinch-hit RBI double before Ryan Dorow reached on a fielder’s choice that brought the tying and winning runs home.

Highly-touted pitching prospect Cole Winn started the contest for Round Rock in his Triple-A debut, allowing three runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts in three innings.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

N/A

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock.

Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice sometime this week.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice sometime this week. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. John King (left shoulder inflammation): King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.

The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season. Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately 6 months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.

White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately 6 months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

Additional injury note: Sherten Apostel had surgery to repair cartilage in his knee. Like John King, he should also be ready for spring training.

