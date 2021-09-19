Rangers vs White Sox: Arihara DFA'd, Starting Lineups, Injury Report
Chicago White Sox (84-64) at Texas Rangers (55-93)
Sunday, September 19, 2021
1:35 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
CWS: RHP Lucas Giolito (9-9, 3.77 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (9-11, 5.20 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, KFLC
Chicago White Sox
TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Radio: WMVP
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- LF Willie Calhoun
- RF Adolis García
- 2B Andy Ibáñez
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- DH Nick Solak
- CF DJ Peters
- 3B Yonny Hernandez
- C Jose Trevino
Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup
- SS Tim Anderson
- 3B Yoán Moncada
- DH José Abreu
- 1B Yasmani Grandal
- LF Gavin Sheets
- CF Leury García
- RF Romy Gonzalez
- 2B César Hernández
- C Zack Collins
Rangers Roster Moves
- RHP Mike Foltynewicz activated from the COVID-19 Injured List
- RHP Kohei Arihara designated for assignment
The Texas Rangers made the surprising move to designate Kohei Arihara for assignment ahead of their season series finale with the Chicago White Sox.
Rangers executive vice president and general manager Chris Young will discuss the decision to designate Arihara for assignment after Sunday afternoon's game.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
N/A
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is rehabbing in Arizona. He is penciled in to go on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Round Rock this week.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He took part in baseball activity and hit in the cage prior to Friday night's game. He said he could potentially start hitting during batting practice sometime next week.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- John King (left shoulder inflammation): King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on Friday. He is expected to be ready for spring training.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.
- Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on Wednesday morning to repair UCL in right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately 6 months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months
Additional injury note: Sherten Apostel has surgery to repair cartilage inn his knee. Like John King, he should also be ready for spring training.
