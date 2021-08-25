Rangers vs Indians: Dunning To COVID IL, Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to build off an impressive victory as they take on the Cleveland Indians for the second of a three-game series.

Texas Rangers (44-81) at Cleveland Indians (61-62)

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

6:10 PM CT

Progressive Field | Cleveland, OH

Probables:

TEX: LHP Jake Latz (0-0, -.-- ERA)

vs

CLE: RHP Zach Plesac (7-4, 4.87 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Cleveland Indians

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Radio: WTAM, WMMS

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

3B Yonny Hernandez SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa DH Adolis García 1B Nathaniel Lowe RF DJ Peters 2B Andy Ibáñez LF Jason Martin CF Leody Taveras C Jose Trevino

Cleveland Indians Starting Lineup

CF Myles Straw SS Amed Rosario 3B José Ramírez DH Franmil Reyes LF Oscar Mercado RF Bradley Zimmer 1B Yu Chang 2B Owen Miller C Austin Hedges

Latest On Rangers COVID-19 Outbreak, Roster Moves

It's no surprise, but RHP Dane Dunning has been officially added to the COVID IL, giving the Rangers a total of six players:

INF Charlie Culberson (added August 20)

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (added August 23)

INF Brock Holt (added August 23)

RHP Drew Anderson (added August 24)

C Jonah Heim (added August 24)

RHP Dane Dunning (added August 25)

Taking Dunning's place on the 40-man and active rosters is LHP Jake Latz, who will start Wednesday night in Cleveland. RHP Jordan Lyles' start was moved up to Thursday, and the Rangers are leaning toward RHP Glenn Otto to start Friday against Houston at Globe Life Field, though nothing is official yet.

RHP Spencer Howard is in quarantine away from the team as part of contact tracing protocols. It is expected that he'll be added to the COVID IL on Friday so the Rangers can add Otto to the 40-man roster.

NOTE: Players added to the COVID IL are automatically removed from the 40-man roster, same as a when a player is added to the 60-day IL. Players who are added to the 40-man roster as replacements do not have to clear waivers when they are later removed.

The Rangers have only announced that three of the players on the COVID IL are vaccinated (Culberson, Holt, Anderson). The club did not disclose the vaccination status of the other three players.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Joe Barlow (right index finger blister): Manager Chris Woodward said on Friday that if the team was in a different position in the standings, Barlow would probably be able to pitch through the issue. He added there was no need to push it.

Manager Chris Woodward said on Friday that if the team was in a different position in the standings, Barlow would probably be able to pitch through the issue. He added there was no need to push it. Eli White (right elbow strain): White's elbow was described as a flexor strain by Chris Woodward, and said the club is in a "wait and see" mode for about another weel before deciding what the best plan is for his rehab. With the short amount of time left in the season, time is running out for White to make a case for playing time next year.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara started for Double-A Frisco on Sunday night. It was his first injury rehabilitation outing since being placed on the injured list on May 9. He underwent surgery to repair an aneurysm in his right shoulder. If all goes well, his next outing is tentatively scheduled for Friday, August 27 for Triple-A Round Rock in Albuquerque.

Arihara started for Double-A Frisco on Sunday night. It was his first injury rehabilitation outing since being placed on the injured list on May 9. He underwent surgery to repair an aneurysm in his right shoulder. If all goes well, his next outing is tentatively scheduled for Friday, August 27 for Triple-A Round Rock in Albuquerque. Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.

Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined. Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering slowly. He was initially ahead of schedule, but suffered a minor setback. He did, however, take part in batting practice last week at Globe Life Field and again on Friday in Frisco, which is a positive sign. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.

Calhoun is recovering slowly. He was initially ahead of schedule, but suffered a minor setback. He did, however, take part in batting practice last week at Globe Life Field and again on Friday in Frisco, which is a positive sign. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. John King (left shoulder inflammation): King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21.

King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

