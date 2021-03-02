Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineup vs White Sox - In-Game Updates

With no audio broadcast, keep up with all the action in Glendale between the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox.

It's Kohei Arihara day!

Offseason signing Kohei Arihara makes his first appearance in a Texas Rangers uniform as Cactus League play continues in Arizona.

Texas Rangers (0-1-1) at Chicago White Sox (0-1-1)

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)

Camelback Ranch | Glendale, AZ

Probables:

TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (0-0, -.-- ERA)

vs

CWS: RHP Lucas Giolito (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

There is no video or audio broadcast of Tuesday's game on the Rangers' side. However, the White Sox television broadcast will carry the game and will be available on MLB.TV.

MLB Network will air a replay of the game Wednesday morning at 5:00 a.m. CST.

Unique Rules in Spring Training

Tuesday's game between the Rangers and White Sox will be six official innings. According to Major League Baseball's 2021 Operations Manual, games up to March 13 can be shortened if both managers agree.

There is also a temporary rule that allows for managers of a defensive team to end (or roll) an inning prior to three outs following any completed plate appearance, provided the pitcher has thrown more than 20 pitches. The Rangers utilized this rule twice in Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

LF Willie Calhoun SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Joey Gallo DH Khris Davis 2B Nick Solak 1B Ronald Guzmán CF Eli White 3B Brock Holt C Drew Butera

Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup

SS Tim Anderson 3B Yoán Moncada 1B José Abreu DH Andrew Vaughn LF Nick Williams 2B Leury García CF Luis González C Jonathan Lucroy RF Blake Rutherford

Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitchers

RHP Kohei Arihara (scheduled for two innings)

RHP Kyle Cody

LHP John King

RHP Tyler Phillips

RHP Brett de Geus

Injury Report

David Dahl (right shoulder surgery): No restrictions at the plate. Dalh hit as the DH in Monday's game and had no issues. Progressing well in throwing program.

No restrictions at the plate. Dalh hit as the DH in Monday's game and had no issues. Progressing well in throwing program. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season. The Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound in mid-March.

Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season. The Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound in mid-March. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. His chances of being available on Opening Day are in doubt.

Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. His chances of being available on Opening Day are in doubt. Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him.

The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him. Sam Huff (grade two hamstring strain): Still rehabbing. Will get MRI in less than two weeks.

Still rehabbing. Will get MRI in less than two weeks. Luis Ortiz (inflamed peroneal tendon - ankle): Was originally scheduled to throw an inning in Sunday's game against the Royals. The Rangers hope he can resume baseball activity in the next few days.

Was originally scheduled to throw an inning in Sunday's game against the Royals. The Rangers hope he can resume baseball activity in the next few days. Anderson Tejeda (right elbow infection): GM Chris Young announced the infection Tuesday morning. Tejeda will miss a few days and be further evaluated.

