Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineup vs White Sox - In-Game Updates
It's Kohei Arihara day!
Offseason signing Kohei Arihara makes his first appearance in a Texas Rangers uniform as Cactus League play continues in Arizona.
Texas Rangers (0-1-1) at Chicago White Sox (0-1-1)
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)
Camelback Ranch | Glendale, AZ
Probables:
TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
CWS: RHP Lucas Giolito (0-0, -.-- ERA)
Broadcast
There is no video or audio broadcast of Tuesday's game on the Rangers' side. However, the White Sox television broadcast will carry the game and will be available on MLB.TV.
MLB Network will air a replay of the game Wednesday morning at 5:00 a.m. CST.
Unique Rules in Spring Training
Tuesday's game between the Rangers and White Sox will be six official innings. According to Major League Baseball's 2021 Operations Manual, games up to March 13 can be shortened if both managers agree.
There is also a temporary rule that allows for managers of a defensive team to end (or roll) an inning prior to three outs following any completed plate appearance, provided the pitcher has thrown more than 20 pitches. The Rangers utilized this rule twice in Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- LF Willie Calhoun
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- RF Joey Gallo
- DH Khris Davis
- 2B Nick Solak
- 1B Ronald Guzmán
- CF Eli White
- 3B Brock Holt
- C Drew Butera
Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup
- SS Tim Anderson
- 3B Yoán Moncada
- 1B José Abreu
- DH Andrew Vaughn
- LF Nick Williams
- 2B Leury García
- CF Luis González
- C Jonathan Lucroy
- RF Blake Rutherford
Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitchers
- RHP Kohei Arihara (scheduled for two innings)
- RHP Kyle Cody
- LHP John King
- RHP Tyler Phillips
- RHP Brett de Geus
Injury Report
- David Dahl (right shoulder surgery): No restrictions at the plate. Dalh hit as the DH in Monday's game and had no issues. Progressing well in throwing program.
- Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season. The Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound in mid-March.
- Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. His chances of being available on Opening Day are in doubt.
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him.
- Sam Huff (grade two hamstring strain): Still rehabbing. Will get MRI in less than two weeks.
- Luis Ortiz (inflamed peroneal tendon - ankle): Was originally scheduled to throw an inning in Sunday's game against the Royals. The Rangers hope he can resume baseball activity in the next few days.
- Anderson Tejeda (right elbow infection): GM Chris Young announced the infection Tuesday morning. Tejeda will miss a few days and be further evaluated.
