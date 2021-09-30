September 30, 2021
Publish date:

Rangers Fall To Halos, Lose 100th Game For The First Time Since 1973

For the first time since 1973, the Texas Rangers have lost 100 games.
Author:

ARLINGTON, Texas — What has seemed inevitable for a couple of months now has actually happened: The Texas Rangers have lost 100 games for the first time since 1973.

The Rangers fell to the Los Angeles Angels by a score of 7-2 on Wednesday, squashing any hope of possibly going undefeated during this final homestand of the season to avoid the century mark.

The Rangers fell behind early as the Angels added a run in each of the first two innings. However, Texas came back with a pair of RBI singles by Leody Taveras and Brock Holt in the fourth inning, tying the game at 2-2. But the Angels distanced themselves in the sixth inning, knocking Rangers starter Taylor Hearn out of the game while putting up four runs in the frame, taking a commanding 6-2 lead.

Andy Ibáñez and Jose Trevino led the way for the Rangers at the plate, with both notching two-hit games. They sparked the two-run inning in the fourth with back-to-back singles, as both of them scored in the frame. The pair also led off the sixth inning with back-to-back singles, but the trio of Taveras, Holt and Yonny Hernandez failed to drive them in as all three struck out in order.

The Rangers have now lost 100 games for the third time since moving to Texas in 1972. The Rangers went 54-100 in that first season in Arlington. Then the following year, they recorded the worst season in the club's 50 years in Texas, going 57-105 in 1973.

For a little silver lining, it's mathematically impossible for the 2021 Texas Rangers to surpass 1973's loss total. This year's squad has already won 58 games, making 104 losses the worst case scenario. Also, the Rangers followed up their abysmal 1973 season with a 27-win improvement, winning 84 games in 1974 — now known as The Turnaround Gang.

Rangers Fall To Halos, Lose 100th Game For The First Time Since 1973

The 2021 Rangers are also a very young and inexperienced team. Of the 28 players on the active roster, half qualify as rookies while 21 of them have less than two years of Major League service time.

With the front office's open commitment to adding pieces via free agency and trade over the winter, the Rangers are committed to making sure they won't "have a year like this again."

What's Next

The Rangers (58-100) and Angels (75-83) wrap up their season series on Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Field. Glenn Otto (0-3, 8.02 ERA) will take the ball for Texas, squaring off with Halos starter Alex Cobb (8-3, 3.46 ERA).

