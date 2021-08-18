Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Injury Updates On John King, Kohei Arihara

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back against the Seattle Mariners after a tough 3-1 loss on Tuesday night.

Seattle Mariners (64-56) at Texas Rangers (42-77)

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

SEA: LHP Marco Gonzales (4-5, 4.35 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (2-11, 5.66 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Radio: 710

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

3B Yonny Hernandez SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Adolis García CF DJ Peters DH Yohel Pozo 1B Charlie Culberson LF Jason Martin 2B Andy Ibáñez C Jose Trevino

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

SS J.P. Crawford RF Mitch Haniger 3B Kyle Seager 1B Ty France 2B Abraham Toro LF Jake Fraley DH Luis Torrens CF Jarred Kelenic C Cal Raleigh

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

John King (left shoulder inflammation): King threw one inning of relief in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday and threw again on Friday night. However, he is still experiencing soreness. The Rangers are further evaluating King's status before making any decisions to activate him from the IL.

King threw one inning of relief in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday and threw again on Friday night. However, he is still experiencing soreness. The Rangers are further evaluating King's status before making any decisions to activate him from the IL. Eli White (right elbow strain): White's elbow was described as a flexor strain by Chris Woodward on Saturday, and said the club is in a "wait and see" mode for a couple of weeks before deciding what the best plan is for his rehab. With the short amount of time left in the season, time is running out for White to make a case for playing time next year.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure in late May to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. Arihara is ahead of schedule in his rehab, and threw a simulated game at Globe Life Field before batting practice last Saturday, and threw another on Wednesday. He is getting close to a return to the big league squad, and will have at least two rehab stints in the next couple of weeks. Chris Woodward said Arihara is scheduled to return to the big leagues on September 1.

Arihara had a procedure in late May to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. Arihara is ahead of schedule in his rehab, and threw a simulated game at Globe Life Field before batting practice last Saturday, and threw another on Wednesday. He is getting close to a return to the big league squad, and will have at least two rehab stints in the next couple of weeks. Chris Woodward said Arihara is scheduled to return to the big leagues on September 1. Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.

Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined. Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule, but suffered a minor setback. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.

Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule, but suffered a minor setback. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

