Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers kick off a 3-game weekend series with the Houston Astros from Minute Maid Park.
Texas Rangers (35-62) at Houston Astros (58-39)
Friday, July 23, 2021
7:10 PM CT
Minute Maide Park | Houston, TX
Probables:
TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (2-7, 4.06 ERA)
vs
HOU: RHP Jake Odorizzi (3-5, 4.09 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270
Houston Astros
TV: ATT SportsNet-SW
Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLAT 1010, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- CF Adolis Garcia
- RF Joey Gallo
- C Jonah Heim
- LF David Dahl
- DH Curtis Terry
- 3B Brock Holt
- 2B Andy Ibanez
Houston Astros Starting Lineup
- 2B Jose Altuve
- LF Michael Brantley
- 1B Yuli Gurriel
- DH Yordan Alvarez
- SS Carlos Correa
- RF Kyle Tucker
- CF Myles Straw
- C Jason Castro
- 3B Robel Garcia
Rangers Roster Moves
- Catcher Jose Trevino was activated from the 10-day Injured List
- First Baseman Curtis Terry (#83) contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock
- Second Baseman Nick Solak optioned to Triple-A Round Rock
- Catcher John Hicks designated for assignment
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, maybe even ahead of schedule. Optimistically, he could start swinging a bat next week. Jon Daniels said the Rangers haven't put Calhoun on the 60-day IL because they believe he has a real chance to come back in a lesser amount of time.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.
