The Texas Rangers seek a fourth straight win and a series win when they face at the Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon

The Texas Rangers have won three straight games and have a winning month for the first time since June of 2019. With their 8-5 win over Oakland on Friday night, the Rangers also clinched their 13th come-from-behind win of the season and are inching closer to .500 for the season. Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game with Oakland.

Texas Rangers (21-23) at Oakland Athletics (19-29)

Saturday, May 28, 2022

3:07 PM CT

Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA

Probables:

TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (2-3, 5.77)

Vs

OAK: LHP Zach Logue (2-3, 4.43)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Oakland Athletics

TV: NBCSCA

Radio: A's Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. CF Adolis García

4. RF Kole Calhoun

5. C Sam Huff

6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

7. DH Andy Ibáñez

8. 3B Charlie Culberson

9. LF Eli White

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

1. CF Ramón Laureano

2. LF Chad Pinder

3. DH Sean Murphy

4. C Christian Bethancourt

5. SS Elvis Andrus

6. 1B Seth Brown

7. 3B Sheldon Neuse

8. 3B Kevin Smith

9. CF Cristian Pache

Rangers Notes

Texas posted its second straight last at-bat victory on Friday against Oakland, scoring the game's final 6 runs over the last 3 innings. With the Rangers’ wins over Oakland on Thursday and Friday, this is the first time that Texas has won back-to-back games, both on the road and both in the last at-bat, since April 14-15, 2018, against Houston. Both were 10-inning wins. Friday’s win was also the Rangers’ second of the season when trailing after seven inning, and their first on the road, with the other coming May 18 against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Texas is now 6-3 on the road in games decided in the seventh inning or later.

Andy Ibáñez’s pinch-hit 2 RBI double in the top of the ninth led the Rangers to their win on Friday. It was third go-ahead and game-winning RBI by Texas pinch-hitters this season, which is best in the Majors. The Rangers lead the Majors in pinch categories including total bases (24), extra-base hits (six), and RBI (12), and the Rangers’ 12 pinch hits ranks second to Kansas City (13).

Rangers History Today for May 28

Transactions

None.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

None

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return on June 6. He is on a rehab assignment at Double A Frisco. He has thrown one inning since he joined the RoughRiders on May 25.

